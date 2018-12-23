FNF WEEK FOUR CENTRAL AT FATHER TOLTON
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Outcome
|Score
|8 / 21
|Harrisburg
|Home
|Win
|54 - 6
|8 / 28
|Lutheran St. Charles
|Away
|Loss
|46 - 44
|9 / 4
|John F. Kennedy
|Away
|Win
|6 - 44
|9 / 11
|Central
|Home
|Win
|62 - 6
|9 / 18
|Tipton
|Home
|Win
|47 - 0
|9 / 25
|St. Pius X
|Home
|Win
|34 - 7
|10 / 3
|Missouri Military Academy
|Away
|Win
|13 - 93
|10 / 9
|Cuba
|Home
|Win
|48 - 22
|10 / 16
|Diamond
|Away
|Win
|14 - 32
|10 / 23
|Knob Noster
|Home
|Win
|70 - 6
