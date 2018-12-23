FNF WEEK FOUR CENTRAL AT FATHER TOLTON

Do not edit this story via the CMS! Use the FNF scores page editor instead.

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score 8 / 21 Harrisburg Home Win 54 - 6 8 / 28 Lutheran St. Charles Away Loss 46 - 44 9 / 4 John F. Kennedy Away Win 6 - 44 9 / 11 Central Home Win 62 - 6 9 / 18 Tipton Home Win 47 - 0 9 / 25 St. Pius X Home Win 34 - 7 10 / 3 Missouri Military Academy Away Win 13 - 93 10 / 9 Cuba Home Win 48 - 22 10 / 16 Diamond Away Win 14 - 32 10 / 23 Knob Noster Home Win 70 - 6