FNF WEEK FOUR CENTRAL AT FATHER TOLTON

Related Story

 
Date Opponent Location Outcome Score
8 / 21 Harrisburg Home Win 54 - 6
8 / 28 Lutheran St. Charles Away Loss 46 - 44
9 / 4 John F. Kennedy Away Win 6 - 44
9 / 11 Central Home Win 62 - 6
9 / 18 Tipton Home Win 47 - 0
9 / 25 St. Pius X Home Win 34 - 7
10 / 3 Missouri Military Academy Away Win 13 - 93
10 / 9 Cuba Home Win 48 - 22
10 / 16 Diamond Away Win 14 - 32
10 / 23 Knob Noster Home Win 70 - 6

 

News

FNF Father Tolton 2015
FNF Father Tolton 2015
Do not edit this story via the CMS! Use the FNF scores page editor instead. // ... More >>
3 years ago Thursday, July 09 2015 Jul 9, 2015 Thursday, July 09, 2015 3:01:00 PM CDT July 09, 2015