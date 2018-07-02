FNF WEEK FOUR DESMET AT JEFF CITY

Do not edit this story via the CMS! Use the FNF scores page editor instead.

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score 8 / 21 McCluer North Away Win 34 - 64 8 / 28 Christian Brothers College High School Away Loss 49 - 14 9 / 4 Hickman Away Win 26 - 56 9 / 11 DeSmet Home Win 59 - 21 9 / 18 Rogers Away Win 24 - 28 9 / 25 Rock Bridge Away Win 21 - 31 10 / 2 Confluence Academy Home Win 56 - 6 10 / 9 Battle Home Win 44 - 14 10 / 16 Rockhurst Home Win 55 - 20 10 / 23 Rock Bridge Home Win 31 - 14