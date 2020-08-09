FNF WEEK NINE KIRKSVILLE AT FULTON

Related Story

 
Date Opponent Location Outcome Score
8 / 21 School of the Osage Away Win 21 - 33
8 / 28 Versailles Away Win 22 - 56
9 / 4 Missouri Military Academy Home Win 69 - 0
9 / 11 Moberly Away Win 6 - 35
9 / 18 Marshall Home Win 53 - 35
9 / 25 Hannibal Away Loss 62 - 13
10 / 2 Boonville Home Win 47 - 13
10 / 9 Mexico Away Loss 64 - 39
10 / 16 Kirksville Home Win 53 - 14
10 / 23 Boonville Home Win 40 - 15

 

News

FNF Fulton 2015
FNF Fulton 2015
Do not edit this story via the CMS! Use the FNF scores page editor instead. // ... More >>
5 years ago Thursday, July 09 2015 Jul 9, 2015 Thursday, July 09, 2015 3:02:00 PM CDT July 09, 2015