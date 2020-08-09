FNF WEEK NINE KIRKSVILLE AT FULTON
Related Story
Do not edit this story via the CMS! Use the FNF scores page editor instead.
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Outcome
|Score
|8 / 21
|School of the Osage
|Away
|Win
|21 - 33
|8 / 28
|Versailles
|Away
|Win
|22 - 56
|9 / 4
|Missouri Military Academy
|Home
|Win
|69 - 0
|9 / 11
|Moberly
|Away
|Win
|6 - 35
|9 / 18
|Marshall
|Home
|Win
|53 - 35
|9 / 25
|Hannibal
|Away
|Loss
|62 - 13
|10 / 2
|Boonville
|Home
|Win
|47 - 13
|10 / 9
|Mexico
|Away
|Loss
|64 - 39
|10 / 16
|Kirksville
|Home
|Win
|53 - 14
|10 / 23
|Boonville
|Home
|Win
|40 - 15
News
Do not edit this story via the CMS! Use the FNF scores page editor instead. // ... More >>