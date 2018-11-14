FNF WEEK NINE PART ONE

COLUMBIA - Fans, family and friends brought their jackets and sweatshirts Friday for a chilly night of mid-Missouri high school football. (See scores.)

Centralia looks for a win against Macon in this week's Game of the Week. Centralia's 4-7 season last year influenced the team's mentality for the 2015 season. The Panthers take the field against the Macon Tigers in week nine to defend a 7-1 record so far this season. 

Other notable match-ups in week nine of Friday Night Fever include Hickman High School and Hazelwood Central. Rock Bridge High School is set to take on the St. Louis powerhouse CBC Cadets. 

Tweet your game photos to @komunews or@komusports. Friday Night Fever is now on Snapchat too. Add KOMU_FNF to follow the action this week between Jefferson City and Battle.

Final scores in bold.

Battle 35

Hannibal 42

Centralia 28

Macon

Eldon 23

Southern Boone Co. 12

Fulton 53

Kirksville 14

Hickman

Hazelwood Central 40

Jefferson City 55

Rockhurst 20

Marshall 14

Boonville 35

Moberly 27

Mexico 34

Versailles

Blair Oaks 70

Brookfield 42

Clark County 0 

California 36

Warsaw 0 

Camdenton 41

Glendale 60

CBC 52

Rock Bridge 6

Center 17

Smith-Cotton 27

Diamond 14

Tolton 32

Lincoln 32

Cole Camp 6

Marceline 74

Slater

Montgomery Co. 12 

Mark Twain 72

Osage 21

Hallsville 6

Owensville 30

St. Clair 60

Rolla 13

West Plains 60

Salisbury 7

Paris 40

South Shelby 60

Harrisburg 8

Tipton 18

Skyline 53

South Callaway 45

Bowling Green 16

Sullivan 7

Helias 14

Union 28

Hermann 34

Van-Far

North Callaway 38

Waynesville 12

Kickapoo 49

 

      

News

