FNF WEEK NINE PART ONE
COLUMBIA - Fans, family and friends brought their jackets and sweatshirts Friday for a chilly night of mid-Missouri high school football. (See scores.)
Centralia looks for a win against Macon in this week's Game of the Week. Centralia's 4-7 season last year influenced the team's mentality for the 2015 season. The Panthers take the field against the Macon Tigers in week nine to defend a 7-1 record so far this season.
Other notable match-ups in week nine of Friday Night Fever include Hickman High School and Hazelwood Central. Rock Bridge High School is set to take on the St. Louis powerhouse CBC Cadets.
Tweet your game photos to @komunews or@komusports. Friday Night Fever is now on Snapchat too. Add KOMU_FNF to follow the action this week between Jefferson City and Battle.
This live blog includes scores and photos from across mid-Missouri. Items appear below in reverse chronological order with the newest on top.
Marshall 35 Boonville 14 Final @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/XBpdxPoWjk
— Justin Honore (@Honore_LeBlanc) October 17, 2015
Mexico holds on to win after a very eventful 4th quarter, 34-27 over Moberly. Karsten Ekern had 4 TDs. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PQ0Op8LpER
— Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 17, 2015
Jefferson City defeats Rockhurst 55-20. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vOgNpszMxj
— Nick Yahl (@NickYahl) October 17, 2015
Moberly strikes again late to bring the game to within a touchdown. 34-27 Mexico, 1:18 left in 4Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wrml9nUu2J
— Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 17, 2015
Hazelwood Central (7-2) boards the busses for the trip back to St. Louis to prepare for the playoffs. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cjUjEnxvmE
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 17, 2015
FINAL Fulton cruises to victory over Kirksville. Senior RB Travis Dean sets single season rushing record @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6MqRxnTRSx
— David Rothchild (@dwillroth) October 17, 2015
The Eldon Mustangs defeat the SoBoCo Eagles 23-12 @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/wjJteukhbS
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 17, 2015
The Fulton fans celebrate their 53-14 senior night victory over Kirksville. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/uzh4Ex38qr
— Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) October 17, 2015
FINAL: Blair Oaks beats Versailles 70-0. First undefeated season for the Falcons since 2004 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/aSibXUpvjp
— Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) October 17, 2015
FINAL: Hazelwood Central Hawks 40-0 Hickman Kewpies @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/BXQS1OKrxq
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 17, 2015
SoBoCo is making a coneback, down just 20-12 now with five minutes to go in the fourth @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/z8fse8Nlku
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 17, 2015
UPDATE: Hazelwood Central 40-0 Hickman at the start of the 4th Quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IoDc3xswz6
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 17, 2015
END OF 3Q: Kirksville trails Fulton 47-14. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/U66Vn0Ou9e
— David Rothchild (@dwillroth) October 17, 2015
End of the 3rd Quarter. Hannibal leads Battle 35-21 @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/RUSraRu9rQ
— Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 17, 2015
Heading into the 4th the score remains the same, 22-14 Mexico leading Moberly. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SrW6zzgMle
— Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 17, 2015
Paul Sullivan plows into the end zone to extend Hazelwood Central's lead to 40 in the 3rd Quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wtNV8VJCd1
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 17, 2015
Eldon is pulling away now, as the Mustangs leads SoBoCo 20-6 at the end of the third @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/v5glKMudiC
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 17, 2015
Antonio Triplett rips of an 87 yard touchdown for Hazelwood Central. Hazelwood Central 33-0 Hickman @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5pCjx9eIa0
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 17, 2015
Hickman students stay energized despite the score. Hazelwood Central leads 26-0 in the 3rd Quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/prs1b45Jw3
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 17, 2015
With four minutes left in the third quarter, Eldon leads SoBoCo 13-6 @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/DzCA4wTQTf
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 17, 2015
Hickman Band performing halftime show on Senior Night @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NmhBQHgoU9
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 17, 2015
Halftime from Marshall. Marshall 28 Boonville 0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/J8y5vXEL5x
— Justin Honore (@Honore_LeBlanc) October 17, 2015
HALFTIME There is a lot for Fulton to smile about after a 6-touchdown first half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/KUJLJ6kXra
— David Rothchild (@dwillroth) October 17, 2015
Hazelwood Central heads to the locker room leading Hickman 26-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/zS5PphaDeL
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 17, 2015
Score updates from around the league: N. Callaway leads Van Far 20-0. Union is up on Hermann 21-14. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CAHjQhYCj7
— Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 17, 2015
Blair Oaks leads Versailles 51-0 at the end of the first half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YoomlXWPWi
— Sam Maxfield KOMU (@SamMaxfieldKOMU) October 17, 2015
This car definitely has some pride for Mexico football. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ZRFEdf4SZw
— Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 17, 2015
The "Marching Mustangs" are killing it at the halftime show in Eldon @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/t0ZatnlTmB
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 17, 2015
Moberly heads into the locker room at halftime down 22-14 to Mexico. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6mFmoD2fsV
— Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 17, 2015
These little Spartans are rocking out during the timeout. Mexico still leads 22-14, 1:37 2Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/05kXzAIFNq
— Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 17, 2015
Travis Dean breaks ankles on his way to his third rushing touchdown of the half. @KOMUsports https://t.co/0Nw3vqPYkz
— David Rothchild (@dwillroth) October 17, 2015
Hannibal RB runs in from 3 yards out for the TD. Hannibal now leads 35-14 with 42 sec left until half @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CVIVc6VZ35
— John Saltzman (@JohnSaltzman23) October 17, 2015
Headed to half Eldon leads 10-6 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/XXe0728SGu
— Teague, Zac (@ZacTeague) October 17, 2015
DeMontez Clark takes the handoff and finds the endzone to extend the lead to 26-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LNgKfLZJ3H
— Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) October 17, 2015
Zane Sayler, a 4th grade student at Bartley Elementary, on coming to Fulton football with his friends @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vSyt2kKsQV
— Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) October 17, 2015
Hickman Kewpie band parents preparing for halftime Senior Night Festivities @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/46e7kxUwtb
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 17, 2015
Coach Washington congratulates Cameron Vaughn on his goal line TD. Fulton leads 33-6 in the second. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/GC6nlmb2GI
— David Rothchild (@dwillroth) October 17, 2015
Drake Davidson connects for 2nd TD pass to John Heimann, but Moberly trails 22-14 against Mexico. #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Lwymf2ypmI
— Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) October 17, 2015
After botching the first PAT snap, SoBoCo long snapper Brandon Bowden practices on the sideline @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/mfzvKoqHJy
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 17, 2015
Hickman students remain energized despite the score. The Kewpies trail 20-0 in the second quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YI0GWySFgv
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 17, 2015
Inside this pile, Blair Oaks RB Jared Lootens gives the Falcons a 42-0 lead over Versailles @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CnTbA7iD1a
— Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) October 17, 2015
Eric Mays strikes again finishing the penalty plagued Marshall drive with a 6 yd touchdown run @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/sMFUtzXkQy
— Justin Honore (@Honore_LeBlanc) October 17, 2015
QB Jordan Hair & Blair Oaks offensive coordinator watch as they lead Versailles 35-0 after one quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2UiME6eHmA
— Sam Maxfield KOMU (@SamMaxfieldKOMU) October 17, 2015
No CJ Closser for Blair Oaks to start the 2nd quarter, as the Falcons lead Versailles 35-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TohQjOWI1q
— Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) October 17, 2015
Mexico #24 D'Milo Nunnelly goes in from 12-yards out on the toss. 22-7 Mexico, 8:57 2Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5fH0PhqToq
— Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 17, 2015
And now the Fulton cheerleaders are preparing Bartley Elementary for future Hornet chants. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/dW2QCPlv28
— Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) October 17, 2015
In just 7 short years, Bartley Elementary students will be joining the rowdy Fulton spirit section @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rSv0Et3oPA
— Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) October 17, 2015
After a return TD and fumble recovery Jefferson City is in business leading Rockhurst 14-6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/eU7EtRZMxz
— Nick Yahl (@NickYahl) October 17, 2015
SoBoCo senior Gannon Mueller takes a screen pass al the way for an Eagle touchdown. Eldon leads 10-6 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/tONiBtaxBu
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 17, 2015
Macon goes four and out after the fumble recovery and the Tigers punt the ball back to Centralia. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TLw3YHF6h1
— Evan Lachnit (@Evan_lachnit96) October 17, 2015
Hickman RB Cameron Chick puts the moves on a Hazelwood Central defender and nets a 6 yard gain @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TL0hRnkGAR
— Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) October 17, 2015
Make it 3 TDs for Blair Oaks' CJ Closser! It's now 35-0 Blair Oaks over Versailles @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6pymjAWng9
— Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) October 17, 2015
That's the end of the first quarter! Hannibal leads Battle 21-7 on the road @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/JI9uS6qTgq
— Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 17, 2015
End of 1st Qtr: Mexico 16, Moberly 0. This pass moved Moberly into the red zone to end quarter. #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/0rBuI9GYTC
— Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) October 17, 2015
First quarter ends with a Hickman 21 yard completion. Hazelwood Central leads 13-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/u3LDTkhZyS
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 17, 2015
This is the most deafening crowd I've ever heard at a high school football game. This Bartley crowd is ??@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6x5XUEwxsQ
— Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) October 17, 2015
It's a battle of spirit in Eldon between the band and the student section @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/KeHhEUbqL0
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 17, 2015
Hannibal's Shamar Griffith gets his 2nd TD of the game w/ this 4 yard run. Pirates now lead Battle 21-7 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NVb5NYrvT7
— Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 17, 2015
Eldon senior Levi Shinn tacks on a 25 yard field go to give the Mustangs a 10-0 lead early in the second @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jq68NJJCRQ
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 17, 2015
N. Callaway leads Van Far at the end of the 1st, 6-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9vUpJzY2BY
— Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 17, 2015
Extra point is good! Blair Oaks up 29-0 on Versailles @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MqZkshus4d
— Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) October 17, 2015
Versailles runs a screen on 3rd down, but then FUMBLE! Blair Oaks recovers and scores on the next play. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ZW0BUkSO7g
— Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) October 17, 2015
Here on good behavior, this is the fourth consecutive year Bartley has brought students as a reward @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/JjbyAeLAd4
— Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) October 17, 2015
RB Erik Mays runs past the Boonville defense and scores on the sweep to the right side. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/x14chSzj6M
— Justin Honore (@Honore_LeBlanc) October 17, 2015
Mexico RB Karsten Ekern scores again this time from 4-yards out. 16-0 Mexico, 3:01 1Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QsfB7bWNSu
— Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 17, 2015
CJ Closser again! He takes it 75 yards for his 2nd TD, giving Blair Oaks a 22-0 lead over Versailles @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6jIonWISkq
— Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) October 17, 2015
Great Hannibal away crowd that made the 1 hour 40 min drive out here to Battle to cheer on the Pirates @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1SNW9jHqmf
— Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 17, 2015
Who else but Travis Dean? The senior finds the end zone for the second time tonight. Fulton leads 14-6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FA3XIsCcxZ
— David Rothchild (@dwillroth) October 17, 2015
Jefferson City on the board as Denzel Wilson punches it in from one yard out. Jays lead Rockhurst 7-3. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/zyG8i6dYDZ
— Nick Yahl (@NickYahl) October 17, 2015
Hazelwood's DeMontez Clark plows 9 yards for another TD to put Hazelwood Central up 13-0 over Hickman @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8DHOpKjJYS
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 17, 2015
Allen Miles, a Bartley Art teacher, talks about why they bring their students to the game each year @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1cijqbH8TS
— Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) October 17, 2015
Centralia's QB Nick Romine scores on a QB run to give the Panthers a 6-0 lead over Macon. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HCLHWsmO0d
— Evan Lachnit (@Evan_lachnit96) October 17, 2015
#8 jerrion Nelson and #10 tre Morris look on as Battle attempts to even the score. 14-7 Hannibal up @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/B4DWYX7zrw
— John Saltzman (@JohnSaltzman23) October 17, 2015
Eldon junior Trenton Kidwell punches the ball in to give the Mustangs a 7-0 lead @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/hLVWaLuE1C
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 17, 2015
Blair Oaks strikes again, then converts this 2 point conversion. The Falcons lead Versailles 16-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/GrzVqEXDaX
— Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) October 17, 2015
A 17 yard TD run by Shamar Griffith puts Hannibal on top of Battle! XP good, Pirates lead 14-7 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PDc9GWHRdv
— Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 17, 2015
TURNOVER. Joe Sollars gets the ball back for Kirksville with an INT on the Fulton 34-yard line. @KOMUsports https://t.co/vPMig6NEMd
— David Rothchild (@dwillroth) October 17, 2015
The Bartley Elementary school group is here at Fulton high school to cheer on the Hornets. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qJSYUj2VNq
— Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) October 17, 2015
Mexico strikes first on a 1-yard TD run by #22 Karsten Ekern. 8-0 Mexico, 8:02 1Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/pex1jem965
— Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 17, 2015
Hannibal Pirates recover a Battle fumble at the 31 yard line @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4z05cU2vUw
— Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 17, 2015
Hannibal QB Jerry McBride goes 77 YARDS TO THE HOUSE! Pirates knot score at 7-7 w/ the Battle Spartans @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/OjshJoMMhZ
— Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 17, 2015
Just in case you miss a play, Blair Oaks has you covered with a TV of the game on. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/neVuyMI9MA
— Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) October 17, 2015
Not even a minute in and Travis Dean puts Fulton on the board with a 63-yard touchdown. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4hGwioGjK1
— David Rothchild (@dwillroth) October 17, 2015
Touchdown Blair Oaks. Senior CJ Closser takes it in on the pitch. Blair Oaks leads Versailles 8-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/R8Dmwod0by
— Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) October 17, 2015
Fulton (6-2) hosts Kirksville (0-8) in the last regular season game of the year. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wUfeKdZuMS
— David Rothchild (@dwillroth) October 17, 2015
Little bit of trickery on the opening kickoff as Versailles' onside kick attempt goes out of bounds. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cx5YmzFtP8
— Sam Maxfield KOMU (@SamMaxfieldKOMU) October 17, 2015
And we have kickoff at Mustang Field @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YycK7oEPhR
— Teague, Zac (@ZacTeague) October 17, 2015
"One play at a time together" some senior night words of wisdom from head coach Arnell Monroe @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YXu0wVdGmC
— Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) October 17, 2015
The Eldon Mustangs take Victor Field for the last time in the regular season @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/hcJT1VfeCS
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 17, 2015
Moberly sprints to field on Senior Night with confidence, sporting a 3-5 record. Kickoff underway. #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WBRDsDI91m
— Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) October 17, 2015
Battle high school captains lineup for the coin toss as they host Hannibal @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Bo7RP9BMY5
— John Saltzman (@JohnSaltzman23) October 17, 2015
We're all bundled up here in Fulton as these young Hornets cheer on their team for kickoff @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/RePHcEOmo2
— Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) October 17, 2015
Boonville has won the toss and will kick off first @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NHtSWP1ox1
— Justin Honore (@Honore_LeBlanc) October 17, 2015
Izaya Sands getting Jeff City pumped up pre-game. Jays will receive to start. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YP6NlxwROo
— Nick Yahl (@NickYahl) October 17, 2015
Moberly has won and chosen to defer. It's game time here at Moberly vs. Mexico. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6pJeBixDJs
— Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 17, 2015
The captains and coaches meet at midfield for the coin toss. Hazelwood wins toss and will receive @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ifFdLQkg3o
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 17, 2015
Hannibal will kickoff to Battle start the first half. They sound pretty excited to me @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/gbuFfyEvtC
— Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 16, 2015
Beautiful night for another week of @KOMUsports #FNF action here at Battle vs Hannibal. Kickoff just 1 min away pic.twitter.com/Kr9sZlGawH
— Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 16, 2015
Hickman Band performs school fight song "On Sons of Hickman" prior to kickoff @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HwkTM2718N
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 16, 2015
"Gentlemen, if you wouldn't do it in the classroom, don't do it out here"-Head Referee @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/d9j41EMEAY
— Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) October 16, 2015
Fulton is "ready" for Senior Night. @KOMUsports https://t.co/jihzzaeO6Q
— David Rothchild (@dwillroth) October 16, 2015
Blair Oaks looks to remain undefeated tonight as they take the field against Versailles. @KOMUsports @WeAreBlairOaks pic.twitter.com/DtRVoSp18b
— Sam Maxfield KOMU (@SamMaxfieldKOMU) October 16, 2015
Marshall is also wearing pink jerseys @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/eyeTjUrZDy
— Justin Honore (@Honore_LeBlanc) October 16, 2015
Mexico walks out of the huddle and into battle ready to play Moberly as a "family". @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PVUpZS2x2v
— Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 16, 2015
The Fulton Hornets take the field as they prepare to take on the Kirksville Tigers @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wOW5zXeCMR
— Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) October 16, 2015
Rockhurst and Jefferson City set to kick off from Adkins Stadium @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/RGdWJzhnBM
— Nick Yahl (@NickYahl) October 16, 2015
And here comes Hickman! The Kewpies take the field and it's time for football at Alumni Stadium @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/3tbFqydWht
— Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) October 16, 2015
Senior Night at Centralia as the Panthers take on the Macon Tigers. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/p7sTzdfIVr
— Evan Lachnit (@Evan_lachnit96) October 16, 2015
Here's an inside look at Blair Oaks' huddle. They're trying to cap on an undefeated season tonight @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/GU3Dgtlnfo
— Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) October 16, 2015
Pink on and off the field tonight in Marshall for Pink Pride night @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lFb5qiipZ8
— Justin Honore (@Honore_LeBlanc) October 16, 2015
The Pirate flags have been passed off to the traveling fans. Time for kickoff between Hannibal & Battle @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/dT9PkSqgZN
— Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 16, 2015
What does Senior Night mean to you? That's exactly what we asked the Moberly Senior cheer captains. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lGlKAyZ6kW
— Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 16, 2015
Hannibal Pirates look focused in as they prepare to take the field here at Battle . Kickoff in 10 min @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MdVlwexlEg
— Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 16, 2015
The award-winning Eldon Mustang Marching Band @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/SAXLCtfrc2
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 16, 2015
The Fulton seniors are lining up with their parents before their last game in yellow and black. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UCJ8m4sdea
— Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) October 16, 2015
We're 10 minutes away from kickoff as the Moberly Spartans host the Mexico Bulldogs on Senior Night! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/fcAj99XGjI
— Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) October 16, 2015
It's Senior Night here at Moberly, and both the senior players and cheerleaders are being honored. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Xa7iQGezbd
— Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 16, 2015
It's Senior Night in Versailles as the Tigers host undefeated Blair Oaks tonight. Kickoff set for 7:00 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NNulZ8c5sH
— Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) October 16, 2015
Battle band seniors are also being recognized before the game. Twenty minutes till kickoff vs Hannibal @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NNBHSsHcnD
— Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 16, 2015
Stands slowly starting to fill here at Hickman's Alumni Stadium. 25 minutes until kickoff @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/pvcLw4yyNv
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 16, 2015
Battle recognizing more than 20 seniors who helped lead the Spartans to a State Championship last year @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/DyRCK8Gmj2
— Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 16, 2015
It's senior night in Eldon @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IwI6raZHiC
— Teague, Zac (@ZacTeague) October 16, 2015
SoBoCo has made the trip south to take on Eldon. Kickoff in a half hour @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xG4sUg5u47
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 16, 2015
Senior Night here @ Battle High as they welcome the Hannibal Pirates for the final regular season game @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/48elX9OrRA
— Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 16, 2015
Hickman and coach Arnell Monroe prepare to honor the 13 members of the Kewpie Senior Class @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MA1q0SMUFa
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 16, 2015
Centralia's Mr. Panther this year is Taylor Burton. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/D32L142JsN
— Evan Lachnit (@Evan_lachnit96) October 16, 2015
The 0-8 Hickman Kewpies are searching for their first victory hosting the 6-2 Hazelwood Central Hawks @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xyrgwGi4ZC
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 16, 2015
Hazelwood Central QB Antonio Triplett gets some pointers from the coaching staff in warmups @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Qb34vLdfEo
— Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) October 16, 2015
Final scores in bold.
|
Battle 35
Hannibal 42
|
Centralia 28
Macon 0
|
Eldon 23
|
Fulton 53
Kirksville 14
|
Hickman 0
Hazelwood Central 40
|
Rockhurst 20
|
Marshall 14
Boonville 35
|
Moberly 27
Mexico 34
|
Blair Oaks 70
|
Brookfield 42
Clark County 0
|
California 36
Warsaw 0
|
Camdenton 41
Glendale 60
|
CBC 52
|
Center 17
Smith-Cotton 27
|
Diamond 14
Tolton 32
|
Lincoln 32
|
Marceline 74
Slater 0
|
Mark Twain 72
|
Osage 21
|
Owensville 30
St. Clair 60
|
Rolla 13
West Plains 60
|
Paris 40
|
South Shelby 60
|
Tipton 18
Skyline 53
|
Bowling Green 16
|
Sullivan 7
Helias 14
|
Union 28
Hermann 34
|
Van-Far 0
|
Waynesville 12
Kickapoo 49