FNF WEEK NINE PART ONE

COLUMBIA - Fans, family and friends brought their jackets and sweatshirts Friday for a chilly night of mid-Missouri high school football. (See scores.)

Centralia looks for a win against Macon in this week's Game of the Week. Centralia's 4-7 season last year influenced the team's mentality for the 2015 season. The Panthers take the field against the Macon Tigers in week nine to defend a 7-1 record so far this season.

Other notable match-ups in week nine of Friday Night Fever include Hickman High School and Hazelwood Central. Rock Bridge High School is set to take on the St. Louis powerhouse CBC Cadets.

This live blog includes scores and photos from across mid-Missouri. Items appear below in reverse chronological order with the newest on top.





Mexico holds on to win after a very eventful 4th quarter, 34-27 over Moberly. Karsten Ekern had 4 TDs. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PQ0Op8LpER — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 17, 2015









Moberly strikes again late to bring the game to within a touchdown. 34-27 Mexico, 1:18 left in 4Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wrml9nUu2J — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 17, 2015





Hazelwood Central (7-2) boards the busses for the trip back to St. Louis to prepare for the playoffs. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cjUjEnxvmE — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 17, 2015





FINAL Fulton cruises to victory over Kirksville. Senior RB Travis Dean sets single season rushing record @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6MqRxnTRSx — David Rothchild (@dwillroth) October 17, 2015









The Fulton fans celebrate their 53-14 senior night victory over Kirksville. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/uzh4Ex38qr — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) October 17, 2015





FINAL: Blair Oaks beats Versailles 70-0. First undefeated season for the Falcons since 2004 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/aSibXUpvjp — Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) October 17, 2015









SoBoCo is making a coneback, down just 20-12 now with five minutes to go in the fourth @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/z8fse8Nlku — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 17, 2015





UPDATE: Hazelwood Central 40-0 Hickman at the start of the 4th Quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IoDc3xswz6 — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 17, 2015











Heading into the 4th the score remains the same, 22-14 Mexico leading Moberly. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SrW6zzgMle — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 17, 2015







Paul Sullivan plows into the end zone to extend Hazelwood Central's lead to 40 in the 3rd Quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wtNV8VJCd1 — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 17, 2015

Eldon is pulling away now, as the Mustangs leads SoBoCo 20-6 at the end of the third @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/v5glKMudiC — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 17, 2015

Antonio Triplett rips of an 87 yard touchdown for Hazelwood Central. Hazelwood Central 33-0 Hickman @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5pCjx9eIa0 — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 17, 2015

Hickman students stay energized despite the score. Hazelwood Central leads 26-0 in the 3rd Quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/prs1b45Jw3 — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 17, 2015

With four minutes left in the third quarter, Eldon leads SoBoCo 13-6 @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/DzCA4wTQTf — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 17, 2015

Hickman Band performing halftime show on Senior Night @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NmhBQHgoU9 — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 17, 2015

Halftime from Marshall. Marshall 28 Boonville 0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/J8y5vXEL5x — Justin Honore (@Honore_LeBlanc) October 17, 2015

HALFTIME There is a lot for Fulton to smile about after a 6-touchdown first half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/KUJLJ6kXra — David Rothchild (@dwillroth) October 17, 2015

Hazelwood Central heads to the locker room leading Hickman 26-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/zS5PphaDeL — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 17, 2015







Score updates from around the league: N. Callaway leads Van Far 20-0. Union is up on Hermann 21-14. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CAHjQhYCj7 — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 17, 2015







Blair Oaks leads Versailles 51-0 at the end of the first half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YoomlXWPWi — Sam Maxfield KOMU (@SamMaxfieldKOMU) October 17, 2015

This car definitely has some pride for Mexico football. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ZRFEdf4SZw — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 17, 2015

The "Marching Mustangs" are killing it at the halftime show in Eldon @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/t0ZatnlTmB — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 17, 2015

Moberly heads into the locker room at halftime down 22-14 to Mexico. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6mFmoD2fsV — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 17, 2015

These little Spartans are rocking out during the timeout. Mexico still leads 22-14, 1:37 2Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/05kXzAIFNq — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 17, 2015

Travis Dean breaks ankles on his way to his third rushing touchdown of the half. @KOMUsports https://t.co/0Nw3vqPYkz — David Rothchild (@dwillroth) October 17, 2015







Hannibal RB runs in from 3 yards out for the TD. Hannibal now leads 35-14 with 42 sec left until half @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CVIVc6VZ35 — John Saltzman (@JohnSaltzman23) October 17, 2015













DeMontez Clark takes the handoff and finds the endzone to extend the lead to 26-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LNgKfLZJ3H — Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) October 17, 2015







Zane Sayler, a 4th grade student at Bartley Elementary, on coming to Fulton football with his friends @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vSyt2kKsQV — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) October 17, 2015







Hickman Kewpie band parents preparing for halftime Senior Night Festivities @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/46e7kxUwtb — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 17, 2015

Coach Washington congratulates Cameron Vaughn on his goal line TD. Fulton leads 33-6 in the second. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/GC6nlmb2GI — David Rothchild (@dwillroth) October 17, 2015







Drake Davidson connects for 2nd TD pass to John Heimann, but Moberly trails 22-14 against Mexico. #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Lwymf2ypmI — Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) October 17, 2015







After botching the first PAT snap, SoBoCo long snapper Brandon Bowden practices on the sideline @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/mfzvKoqHJy — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 17, 2015







Hickman students remain energized despite the score. The Kewpies trail 20-0 in the second quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YI0GWySFgv — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 17, 2015

Inside this pile, Blair Oaks RB Jared Lootens gives the Falcons a 42-0 lead over Versailles @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CnTbA7iD1a — Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) October 17, 2015

Eric Mays strikes again finishing the penalty plagued Marshall drive with a 6 yd touchdown run @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/sMFUtzXkQy — Justin Honore (@Honore_LeBlanc) October 17, 2015

QB Jordan Hair & Blair Oaks offensive coordinator watch as they lead Versailles 35-0 after one quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2UiME6eHmA — Sam Maxfield KOMU (@SamMaxfieldKOMU) October 17, 2015







No CJ Closser for Blair Oaks to start the 2nd quarter, as the Falcons lead Versailles 35-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TohQjOWI1q — Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) October 17, 2015







Mexico #24 D'Milo Nunnelly goes in from 12-yards out on the toss. 22-7 Mexico, 8:57 2Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5fH0PhqToq — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 17, 2015







And now the Fulton cheerleaders are preparing Bartley Elementary for future Hornet chants. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/dW2QCPlv28 — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) October 17, 2015

In just 7 short years, Bartley Elementary students will be joining the rowdy Fulton spirit section @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rSv0Et3oPA — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) October 17, 2015

After a return TD and fumble recovery Jefferson City is in business leading Rockhurst 14-6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/eU7EtRZMxz — Nick Yahl (@NickYahl) October 17, 2015

SoBoCo senior Gannon Mueller takes a screen pass al the way for an Eagle touchdown. Eldon leads 10-6 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/tONiBtaxBu — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 17, 2015

Macon goes four and out after the fumble recovery and the Tigers punt the ball back to Centralia. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TLw3YHF6h1 — Evan Lachnit (@Evan_lachnit96) October 17, 2015







Hickman RB Cameron Chick puts the moves on a Hazelwood Central defender and nets a 6 yard gain @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TL0hRnkGAR — Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) October 17, 2015







Make it 3 TDs for Blair Oaks' CJ Closser! It's now 35-0 Blair Oaks over Versailles @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6pymjAWng9 — Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) October 17, 2015

That's the end of the first quarter! Hannibal leads Battle 21-7 on the road @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/JI9uS6qTgq — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 17, 2015







End of 1st Qtr: Mexico 16, Moberly 0. This pass moved Moberly into the red zone to end quarter. #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/0rBuI9GYTC — Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) October 17, 2015







First quarter ends with a Hickman 21 yard completion. Hazelwood Central leads 13-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/u3LDTkhZyS — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 17, 2015







This is the most deafening crowd I've ever heard at a high school football game. This Bartley crowd is ??@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6x5XUEwxsQ — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) October 17, 2015







It's a battle of spirit in Eldon between the band and the student section @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/KeHhEUbqL0 — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 17, 2015







Hannibal's Shamar Griffith gets his 2nd TD of the game w/ this 4 yard run. Pirates now lead Battle 21-7 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NVb5NYrvT7 — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 17, 2015







Eldon senior Levi Shinn tacks on a 25 yard field go to give the Mustangs a 10-0 lead early in the second @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jq68NJJCRQ — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 17, 2015







N. Callaway leads Van Far at the end of the 1st, 6-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9vUpJzY2BY — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 17, 2015

Extra point is good! Blair Oaks up 29-0 on Versailles @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MqZkshus4d — Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) October 17, 2015







Versailles runs a screen on 3rd down, but then FUMBLE! Blair Oaks recovers and scores on the next play. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ZW0BUkSO7g — Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) October 17, 2015







Here on good behavior, this is the fourth consecutive year Bartley has brought students as a reward @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/JjbyAeLAd4 — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) October 17, 2015







RB Erik Mays runs past the Boonville defense and scores on the sweep to the right side. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/x14chSzj6M — Justin Honore (@Honore_LeBlanc) October 17, 2015

Mexico RB Karsten Ekern scores again this time from 4-yards out. 16-0 Mexico, 3:01 1Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QsfB7bWNSu — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 17, 2015







CJ Closser again! He takes it 75 yards for his 2nd TD, giving Blair Oaks a 22-0 lead over Versailles @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6jIonWISkq — Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) October 17, 2015







Great Hannibal away crowd that made the 1 hour 40 min drive out here to Battle to cheer on the Pirates @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1SNW9jHqmf — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 17, 2015







Who else but Travis Dean? The senior finds the end zone for the second time tonight. Fulton leads 14-6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FA3XIsCcxZ — David Rothchild (@dwillroth) October 17, 2015







Jefferson City on the board as Denzel Wilson punches it in from one yard out. Jays lead Rockhurst 7-3. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/zyG8i6dYDZ — Nick Yahl (@NickYahl) October 17, 2015

Hazelwood's DeMontez Clark plows 9 yards for another TD to put Hazelwood Central up 13-0 over Hickman @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8DHOpKjJYS — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 17, 2015







Allen Miles, a Bartley Art teacher, talks about why they bring their students to the game each year @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1cijqbH8TS — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) October 17, 2015







Centralia's QB Nick Romine scores on a QB run to give the Panthers a 6-0 lead over Macon. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HCLHWsmO0d — Evan Lachnit (@Evan_lachnit96) October 17, 2015









#8 jerrion Nelson and #10 tre Morris look on as Battle attempts to even the score. 14-7 Hannibal up @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/B4DWYX7zrw — John Saltzman (@JohnSaltzman23) October 17, 2015

Eldon junior Trenton Kidwell punches the ball in to give the Mustangs a 7-0 lead @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/hLVWaLuE1C — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 17, 2015







Blair Oaks strikes again, then converts this 2 point conversion. The Falcons lead Versailles 16-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/GrzVqEXDaX — Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) October 17, 2015







A 17 yard TD run by Shamar Griffith puts Hannibal on top of Battle! XP good, Pirates lead 14-7 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PDc9GWHRdv — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 17, 2015







TURNOVER. Joe Sollars gets the ball back for Kirksville with an INT on the Fulton 34-yard line. @KOMUsports https://t.co/vPMig6NEMd — David Rothchild (@dwillroth) October 17, 2015

The Bartley Elementary school group is here at Fulton high school to cheer on the Hornets. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qJSYUj2VNq — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) October 17, 2015







Mexico strikes first on a 1-yard TD run by #22 Karsten Ekern. 8-0 Mexico, 8:02 1Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/pex1jem965 — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 17, 2015







Hannibal Pirates recover a Battle fumble at the 31 yard line @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4z05cU2vUw — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 17, 2015

Hannibal QB Jerry McBride goes 77 YARDS TO THE HOUSE! Pirates knot score at 7-7 w/ the Battle Spartans @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/OjshJoMMhZ — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 17, 2015

Just in case you miss a play, Blair Oaks has you covered with a TV of the game on. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/neVuyMI9MA — Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) October 17, 2015







Not even a minute in and Travis Dean puts Fulton on the board with a 63-yard touchdown. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4hGwioGjK1 — David Rothchild (@dwillroth) October 17, 2015

Touchdown Blair Oaks. Senior CJ Closser takes it in on the pitch. Blair Oaks leads Versailles 8-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/R8Dmwod0by — Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) October 17, 2015







Fulton (6-2) hosts Kirksville (0-8) in the last regular season game of the year. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wUfeKdZuMS — David Rothchild (@dwillroth) October 17, 2015







Little bit of trickery on the opening kickoff as Versailles' onside kick attempt goes out of bounds. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cx5YmzFtP8 — Sam Maxfield KOMU (@SamMaxfieldKOMU) October 17, 2015

And we have kickoff at Mustang Field @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YycK7oEPhR — Teague, Zac (@ZacTeague) October 17, 2015







"One play at a time together" some senior night words of wisdom from head coach Arnell Monroe @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YXu0wVdGmC — Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) October 17, 2015







The Eldon Mustangs take Victor Field for the last time in the regular season @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/hcJT1VfeCS — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 17, 2015







Moberly sprints to field on Senior Night with confidence, sporting a 3-5 record. Kickoff underway. #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WBRDsDI91m — Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) October 17, 2015







Battle high school captains lineup for the coin toss as they host Hannibal @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Bo7RP9BMY5 — John Saltzman (@JohnSaltzman23) October 17, 2015







We're all bundled up here in Fulton as these young Hornets cheer on their team for kickoff @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/RePHcEOmo2 — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) October 17, 2015







Boonville has won the toss and will kick off first @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NHtSWP1ox1 — Justin Honore (@Honore_LeBlanc) October 17, 2015







Izaya Sands getting Jeff City pumped up pre-game. Jays will receive to start. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YP6NlxwROo — Nick Yahl (@NickYahl) October 17, 2015







Moberly has won and chosen to defer. It's game time here at Moberly vs. Mexico. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6pJeBixDJs — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 17, 2015







The captains and coaches meet at midfield for the coin toss. Hazelwood wins toss and will receive @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ifFdLQkg3o — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 17, 2015







Hannibal will kickoff to Battle start the first half. They sound pretty excited to me @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/gbuFfyEvtC — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 16, 2015







Beautiful night for another week of @KOMUsports #FNF action here at Battle vs Hannibal. Kickoff just 1 min away pic.twitter.com/Kr9sZlGawH — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 16, 2015







Hickman Band performs school fight song "On Sons of Hickman" prior to kickoff @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HwkTM2718N — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 16, 2015







"Gentlemen, if you wouldn't do it in the classroom, don't do it out here"-Head Referee @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/d9j41EMEAY — Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) October 16, 2015







Blair Oaks looks to remain undefeated tonight as they take the field against Versailles. @KOMUsports @WeAreBlairOaks pic.twitter.com/DtRVoSp18b — Sam Maxfield KOMU (@SamMaxfieldKOMU) October 16, 2015







Marshall is also wearing pink jerseys @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/eyeTjUrZDy — Justin Honore (@Honore_LeBlanc) October 16, 2015







Mexico walks out of the huddle and into battle ready to play Moberly as a "family". @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PVUpZS2x2v — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 16, 2015







The Fulton Hornets take the field as they prepare to take on the Kirksville Tigers @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wOW5zXeCMR — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) October 16, 2015

Rockhurst and Jefferson City set to kick off from Adkins Stadium @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/RGdWJzhnBM — Nick Yahl (@NickYahl) October 16, 2015







And here comes Hickman! The Kewpies take the field and it's time for football at Alumni Stadium @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/3tbFqydWht — Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) October 16, 2015







Senior Night at Centralia as the Panthers take on the Macon Tigers. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/p7sTzdfIVr — Evan Lachnit (@Evan_lachnit96) October 16, 2015







Here's an inside look at Blair Oaks' huddle. They're trying to cap on an undefeated season tonight @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/GU3Dgtlnfo — Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) October 16, 2015







Pink on and off the field tonight in Marshall for Pink Pride night @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lFb5qiipZ8 — Justin Honore (@Honore_LeBlanc) October 16, 2015







The Pirate flags have been passed off to the traveling fans. Time for kickoff between Hannibal & Battle @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/dT9PkSqgZN — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 16, 2015







What does Senior Night mean to you? That's exactly what we asked the Moberly Senior cheer captains. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lGlKAyZ6kW — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 16, 2015







Hannibal Pirates look focused in as they prepare to take the field here at Battle . Kickoff in 10 min @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MdVlwexlEg — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 16, 2015







The Fulton seniors are lining up with their parents before their last game in yellow and black. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UCJ8m4sdea — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) October 16, 2015







We're 10 minutes away from kickoff as the Moberly Spartans host the Mexico Bulldogs on Senior Night! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/fcAj99XGjI — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) October 16, 2015

It's Senior Night here at Moberly, and both the senior players and cheerleaders are being honored. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Xa7iQGezbd — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 16, 2015





It's Senior Night in Versailles as the Tigers host undefeated Blair Oaks tonight. Kickoff set for 7:00 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NNulZ8c5sH — Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) October 16, 2015





Battle band seniors are also being recognized before the game. Twenty minutes till kickoff vs Hannibal @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NNBHSsHcnD — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 16, 2015





Stands slowly starting to fill here at Hickman's Alumni Stadium. 25 minutes until kickoff @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/pvcLw4yyNv — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 16, 2015





Battle recognizing more than 20 seniors who helped lead the Spartans to a State Championship last year @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/DyRCK8Gmj2 — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 16, 2015





SoBoCo has made the trip south to take on Eldon. Kickoff in a half hour @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xG4sUg5u47 — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 16, 2015

Senior Night here @ Battle High as they welcome the Hannibal Pirates for the final regular season game @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/48elX9OrRA — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 16, 2015

Hickman and coach Arnell Monroe prepare to honor the 13 members of the Kewpie Senior Class @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MA1q0SMUFa — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 16, 2015

The 0-8 Hickman Kewpies are searching for their first victory hosting the 6-2 Hazelwood Central Hawks @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xyrgwGi4ZC — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 16, 2015

Hazelwood Central QB Antonio Triplett gets some pointers from the coaching staff in warmups @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Qb34vLdfEo — Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) October 16, 2015

