FNF WEEK SEVEN CALIFORNIA AT BLAIR OAKS

Do not edit this story via the CMS! Use the FNF scores page editor instead.

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score 8 / 21 Boonville Away Loss 9 - 6 8 / 28 Mexico Away Loss 0 - 35 9 / 4 Versailles Home Win 42 - 0 9 / 11 Eldon Away Win 23 - 34 9 / 18 Hallsville Home Win 28 - 0 9 / 25 Southern Boone County Home Win 20 - 12 10 / 2 Blair Oaks Away Loss 42 - 15 10 / 9 School of the Osage Away Win 21 - 41 10 / 16 Warsaw Home Win 36 - 0 10 / 23 Southern Boone County Home Loss 21 - 48