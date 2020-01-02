FNF WEEK SEVEN SALISBURY AT WESTRAN
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Outcome
|Score
|8 / 21
|Mark Twain
|Away
|Loss
|50 - 28
|8 / 28
|Carrolton
|Away
|Win
|0 - 26
|9 / 4
|Valle Catholic
|Away
|Loss
|69 - 7
|9 / 11
|Schuyler County
|Home
|Win
|52 - 6
|9 / 18
|Paris
|Away
|Win
|12 - 14
|9 / 25
|Marceline
|Home
|Loss
|20 - 41
|10 / 2
|Salisbury
|Home
|Loss
|7 - 21
|10 / 9
|Slater
|Home
|Win
|70 - 8
|10 / 16
|Fayette
|Away
|Win
|0 - 26
|10 / 23
|Sweet Springs
|Home
|Win
|51 - 12
