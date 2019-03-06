FNF WEEK SEVEN WARSAW AT SOBOCO
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Outcome
|Score
|8 / 21
|Clinton
|Away
|Loss
|19 - 7
|8 / 28
|Cole Camp
|Away
|Loss
|43 - 0
|9 / 4
|School of the Osage
|Home
|Loss
|13 - 42
|9 / 11
|Versailles
|Home
|Loss
|14 - 46
|9 / 18
|Eldon
|Away
|Loss
|65 - 7
|9 / 25
|Hallsville
|Home
|Loss
|24 - 43
|10 / 2
|Southern Boone County
|Away
|Loss
|67 - 6
|10 / 9
|Blair Oaks
|Home
|Loss
|0 - 57
|10 / 16
|California
|Away
|Loss
|36 - 0
|10 / 23
|Mountain Grove
|Away
|Loss
|47 - 26
