FNF WEEK TWO CALIFORNIA AT MEXICO

Related Story

 
Date Opponent Location Outcome Score
8 / 21 North Callaway Away Win 6 - 39
8 / 28 California Home Win 35 - 0
9 / 4 Marshall Home Win 36 - 0
10 / 11 Hannibal Away Loss 28 - 21
9 / 18 Boonville Home Win 47 - 0
9 / 25 Centralia Away Win 0 - 27
10 / 2 Kirksville Away Win 14 - 54
10 / 9 Fulton Home Win 64 - 39
10 / 16 Moberly Away Win 27 - 34
10 / 23 Moberly Home Win 41 - 8

 

News

FNF Mexico 2015
FNF Mexico 2015
Do not edit this story via the CMS! Use the FNF scores page editor instead. // ... More >>
3 years ago Thursday, July 09 2015 Jul 9, 2015 Thursday, July 09, 2015 3:06:00 PM CDT July 09, 2015

FNF California 2015
FNF California 2015
Do not edit this story via the CMS! Use the FNF scores page editor instead. // ... More >>
3 years ago Thursday, July 09 2015 Jul 9, 2015 Thursday, July 09, 2015 2:56:00 PM CDT July 09, 2015