FNF WEEK TWO CALIFORNIA AT MEXICO
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Outcome
|Score
|8 / 21
|North Callaway
|Away
|Win
|6 - 39
|8 / 28
|California
|Home
|Win
|35 - 0
|9 / 4
|Marshall
|Home
|Win
|36 - 0
|10 / 11
|Hannibal
|Away
|Loss
|28 - 21
|9 / 18
|Boonville
|Home
|Win
|47 - 0
|9 / 25
|Centralia
|Away
|Win
|0 - 27
|10 / 2
|Kirksville
|Away
|Win
|14 - 54
|10 / 9
|Fulton
|Home
|Win
|64 - 39
|10 / 16
|Moberly
|Away
|Win
|27 - 34
|10 / 23
|Moberly
|Home
|Win
|41 - 8
