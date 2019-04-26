FNF WEEK TWO CALIFORNIA AT MEXICO

Do not edit this story via the CMS! Use the FNF scores page editor instead.

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score 8 / 21 North Callaway Away Win 6 - 39 8 / 28 California Home Win 35 - 0 9 / 4 Marshall Home Win 36 - 0 10 / 11 Hannibal Away Loss 28 - 21 9 / 18 Boonville Home Win 47 - 0 9 / 25 Centralia Away Win 0 - 27 10 / 2 Kirksville Away Win 14 - 54 10 / 9 Fulton Home Win 64 - 39 10 / 16 Moberly Away Win 27 - 34 10 / 23 Moberly Home Win 41 - 8