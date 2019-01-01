FNF WEEK TWO TIPTON AT NORTH CALLAWAY

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score
8 / 21 Lexington Home Loss 0 - 35
8 / 28 North Callaway Away Loss 22 - 8
9 / 4 Windsor Away Win 20 - 32
9 / 11 Harrisburg Home Win 48 - 0
9 / 18 Tolton Away Loss 47 - 0
9 / 25 Lincoln Away Loss 42 - 6
10 / 2 Cole Camp Home Loss 0 - 28
10 / 16 Skyline Home Loss 18 - 53

