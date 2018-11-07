fnf-week1-part1

COLUMBIA - Week one of high school football in mid-Missouri began Friday night under partly cloudy skies with some rain possible.

The FNF Game of the Week features Mexico at Battle. Spartans Head Coach Justin Conyers returns for his fifth season, hoping to bring Battle to another state championship.

The Hickman Kewpies will face off against the Jackson Fighting Indians. The Kewpies are under the direction of first-year head coach Trevor Rubly.

The Helias Crusaders are starting the season on their new field at Ray Hentges Stadium. They are playing Hannibal.

This live blog will feature photos and videos from games around mid-Missouri. Items are in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top.

FNF Live Blog Week 1: High school football photos and videos
1 year ago Friday, August 18 2017 Aug 18, 2017 Friday, August 18, 2017 5:40:00 PM CDT August 18, 2017