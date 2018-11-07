fnf-week1-part1

COLUMBIA - Week one of high school football in mid-Missouri began Friday night under partly cloudy skies with some rain possible.

The FNF Game of the Week features Mexico at Battle. Spartans Head Coach Justin Conyers returns for his fifth season, hoping to bring Battle to another state championship.

The Hickman Kewpies will face off against the Jackson Fighting Indians. The Kewpies are under the direction of first-year head coach Trevor Rubly.

The Helias Crusaders are starting the season on their new field at Ray Hentges Stadium. They are playing Hannibal.

This live blog will feature photos and videos from games around mid-Missouri. Items are in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top.

FINAL: Westarn 28 Salisbury 0, Alex Young was the difference maker for the Hornets @KOMUsports — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) August 19, 2017

Helias-Hannibal is currently in a weather delay. Helias leads 28-21 w/ 8:46 left in Q4. Stay w/ @komusports for updates on the delay. — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) August 19, 2017

Game 2 on the evening for @MattVereen and I. @ToltonAthletics leads the S. Callaway Bulldogs 13-6. 2nd half is about to start. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HUC06KgWPK — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) August 19, 2017

Osage had a last second FG blocked, so we head to the half with a tight game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ZFZ2p78xDF — Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) August 19, 2017

The Indians cross the field as we have triple zeros on the scoreboard. Hickman 10 Jackson 20, end of first half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8lZOisJBFX — Travis Breese (@tbreeseontv) August 19, 2017

During halftime, Ray Hentges, surrounded by former Helias players/coaches, speaks to the crowd in praise of the new stadium. @komusports pic.twitter.com/ag1IcCQroz — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) August 19, 2017

At the new Ray Hentges Football Stadium at Helias High School, the Crusaders lead the Hannibal Pirates 14-7 at the half. @komusports pic.twitter.com/5sxw111Mz8 — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) August 19, 2017

In the opposing red zone, Hannibal fumbles the ball and Helias DL #64 Matthew Witt falls on it. Helias still up 14-7 in Q2. @komusports pic.twitter.com/ldJ5yKwI11 — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) August 19, 2017

Extra point attempt is no good and Battle leads Mexico 26-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/clD2q7p5fZ — Olivia Gerling (@oliviagerling) August 19, 2017

What can't Cameron Vaughn do? He's accounted for both Fulton TDs. This run, along with a successful PAT, gives Fulton a 13-12 lead. pic.twitter.com/jRoU74DhK8 — Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) August 19, 2017

BJ Fisher drives it in for a Hallsville touchdown. 14-7 Putnam Co. leads @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ZcQ78caF3q — Nathalie Jones (@Nath_Joness) August 19, 2017

Osage was knocking on the doorstep, but Cameron Vaughn had enough. Momentum starting to swing here in Fulton, still 12-6 Osage. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/amXD8ZJaoB — Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) August 19, 2017

Moberly scores with 3 min left in the first half. They lead 6-0 over Smith-Cotton @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Su9rgaxRi4 — Quinn Ritzdorf (@QRitz7) August 19, 2017

Helias re-takes the lead on a 5-yard TD run from QB #8 Daniel Rhea. Crusaders up 14-7 w/ 5:49 remaining in Q2. @komusports pic.twitter.com/s9Dz5KQgdl — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) August 19, 2017

The Hickman faithful are not getting any quieter! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/iO3vcDVwuG — Travis Breese (@tbreeseontv) August 19, 2017

Tyler Staples of Paris has visibly broken his leg during PAT following Harrisburg touchdown. Paramedics are being called. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/0CzBeSnIiB — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) August 19, 2017

The North Callaway Thunderbirds strike first and it's Adam Reno with the TD run. Safe to say he was PUMPED up about scoring. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IcVcKr6Ajt — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) August 19, 2017

Putnam Co. drives it in for another touchdown but fails to nab the extra point. 14-0 Putnam Co. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/fE1rOeibv8 — Nathalie Jones (@Nath_Joness) August 19, 2017

Jackson players celebrate after a passing TD, 14 - 3 Indians over the Kewpies, 00:46 Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Si9tuwP9jV — Travis Breese (@tbreeseontv) August 19, 2017

Move those chains, Indians convert a long 4th down and are now deep in Kewpie territory. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ps6Hl940mj — Travis Breese (@tbreeseontv) August 19, 2017

Moberly was threatening in the red zone but Smith-Cotton came up with a big interception. Still 0-0 with 7 min in 2nd quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wZHRjZvJcv — Quinn Ritzdorf (@QRitz7) August 19, 2017

RB Adam Reno for N. Callaway can do it all. This time he gets a huge INT against SOBOCO. Score still 0-0 midway though the 1Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/P1SsFxuqBh — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) August 19, 2017

Cade Combs hits Christian Jenkins with a TD pass. Harrisburg is on the board. PAT is good. 12-7 Paris with 1:54 in 1st quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/54IueoSLQn — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) August 19, 2017

After a quarter of play, Osage has taken advantage of turnovers to lead by two scores. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/x9VnArfGzz — Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) August 19, 2017

Twice isn't nice enough for Alex Young. The Westran QB has 3 rushing touchdowns & they lead 21-0 w/ 10:11 remaining in Q2 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jsBvt4eCKU — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) August 19, 2017

Hannibal comes right back w/ a 70-yard TD pass by Gabe Worthington to WR #9 Will Whitaker. Game is tied 7-7 w/ 1:46 left in Q1. @komusports pic.twitter.com/ulHwM5gAMx — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) August 19, 2017

We've got a fumble by the N. Callaway Thunderbirds. The SOBOCO Eagles pounce on it and take over. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LFLI84wHqz — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) August 19, 2017

Hickman's field goal attempt is NO GOOD and the Jackson Indians still lead 7-3, 2:35 Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9eCy0Dnqla — Travis Breese (@tbreeseontv) August 19, 2017

Paris scores again on a touchdown run by Kasion Berrey. Two point conversion unsuccessful. Paris leads Harrisburg 12-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WfRtBrTjXi — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) August 19, 2017

Hallsville couldn't put anything together at the end of the first quarter. 8-0 Putnam Co. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/w5HGVPy8sl — Nathalie Jones (@Nath_Joness) August 19, 2017

This game has QUICKLY swung in Osage's favor. Fulton fumbled on their first play after the Depee TD and the Indians make them pay. 12-0. pic.twitter.com/Al6WXb5Wax — Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) August 19, 2017

We're now at Hickman where the Kewpies are trailing to Jackson 7-3 with 5:22 left in the first. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lLxpV2z57o — Travis Breese (@tbreeseontv) August 19, 2017

At the end of the first quarter Smith-Cotton and Moberly are scoreless @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kbbgjJjf56 — Quinn Ritzdorf (@QRitz7) August 19, 2017

Salisbury calls timeout, down 14-0 with 2:04 left in the first quarter. It pays off as they recover a fumble on the first play @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/07kXTSMsKk — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) August 19, 2017

Trickery from Osage results in 6! A bubble screen turned deep pass ends up in the hands of Dalton Depee. PAT no good, 6-0 Osage @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ixjpS5RrPJ — Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) August 19, 2017

A couple of hard earned yards for Fayette's Isaiah Estes (32). It's good for a first down for the Falcons. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MhLi62nSCy — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) August 19, 2017

3 plays, -14 yards for the Carrollton offense and the Trojans are forced to punt. 0-0 7:24 1Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gcdEJARcE7 — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) August 19, 2017

And on their opening drive, Helias RB #30 Blake Veltrop takes it 59 yards to the house! Helias leads 7-0 w/ 9:34 left in Q1. @komusports pic.twitter.com/93sFVQ7y1m — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) August 19, 2017

Ben Miller with the big stop for Westran. They get the ball back knotted at zero @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ldHPUbUyeh — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) August 19, 2017

Paris strikes first on a short carry touchdown by Breck Hancock. Two-point conversion unsuccessful. Paris leads Harrisburg 6-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9yRP9V8fLi — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) August 19, 2017

Smith-Cotton hosts Moberly to open the high school football season @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/tiYLcuxAje — Quinn Ritzdorf (@QRitz7) August 19, 2017

The game between Mexico & Battle HS is now underway! 0-0 Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/oRAEAoXPbq — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) August 19, 2017

Game time temp for Fayette/Carrollton- 84 degrees. Count on players hydrating with plenty of water.... and pickle juice. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/amBoICrngA — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) August 18, 2017

Paris has won the toss and deferred. Harrisburg has elected to receive to begin the game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/I6cqpYpone — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) August 18, 2017

The home team has taken the field. Kickoff from Robert Fisher Jr. Stadium in Fulton is coming shortly. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/3E28lFYJXI — Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) August 18, 2017

KewpDawgs. Ready for some Friday night football. Let's go Kewps?????? pic.twitter.com/USSpRpxSDu — Hickman Athletics (@KewpAthletics) August 18, 2017

The Carrollton Trojans finished with a 4-6 record in 2016, but return ten seniors for the 2017 campaign. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nehCRliURA — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) August 18, 2017

The N. Callaway Thunderbirds take the field on their home turf. High school football is officially back! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lL3B4jEPkY — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) August 18, 2017

FINAL: Jefferson City 47 McCluer North 0. @KOMUsports — Travis Breese (@tbreeseontv) August 18, 2017

Hannibal will look to build off last year's 10-3 record that ended with a loss in the state quarterfinals. @komusports pic.twitter.com/QvfHV3ZX7u — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) August 18, 2017

Friday night football is kicking off for the season as Hallsville takes on Putnam Co. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hsiRONlJK9 — Nathalie Jones (@Nath_Joness) August 18, 2017

On the field, Helias is looking for revenge after last season's loss to Hannibal in the Class 4, District 7 championship. @komusports pic.twitter.com/kdrJ77I9tk — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) August 18, 2017

Nothing more American than Missouri Highschool football, the visiting Westran Hornets are ready in Salisbury @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/3o2mMcYR3U — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) August 18, 2017

Fayette finished with a 6-5 record in 2016, and are looking to continue to improve under 2nd year head coach Roger VanDeZande. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8jVKbCSXoD — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) August 18, 2017

Hentges also was the athletic director, coached golf, and taught religion, biology, life science and physical science. @komusports — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) August 18, 2017

Hentges served as the head coach for 33 years. He led Helias to five state and 26 district titles before retiring in 2009. @komusports pic.twitter.com/3bdTPVcutZ — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) August 18, 2017

Ray Hentges Football Stadium is named after the former Helias head coach and teacher. @komusports pic.twitter.com/1EFFhtb3k7 — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) August 18, 2017

The Paris Coyote in their pregame huddle. T-minus 15 minutes until kickoff between Paris and the Harrisburg Bulldogs. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/JVUXQhfxsG — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) August 18, 2017

The band's in the building. Kickoff from Fulton is 30 minutes away. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/m0wS58QjPN — Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) August 18, 2017

Helias High School President the Rev. Stephen Jones blesses the complex and Ray Hentges Football Stadium. @komusports pic.twitter.com/QrCRYQQLSA — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) August 18, 2017

The WR's for the SOBOCO Eagles doing pre game routes before they face off against the defense of the N. Callaway Thunderbirds. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4jc7dPKWct — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) August 18, 2017

It's pregame warmup time for the Fayette Falcons as they prepare for their season opener against the Carrollton Trojans. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WN1feF6nqQ — Adam Duxter (@Adam_Duxter) August 18, 2017

THIRTY minutes til kickoff for Mexico at Battle! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4cfGRKSpxu — Olivia Gerling (@oliviagerling) August 18, 2017

. @KOMUsports has coverage of Westran at Salisbury, kickoff is just 30 minutes away pic.twitter.com/4bLl27uV6j — Logan Ball (@Logan_Ball) August 18, 2017

Ray Hentges Football Stadium has 2,864 seats, and by the looks of it, nearly all of those seats will be taken tonight. @komusports pic.twitter.com/wPi7sm2D2n — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) August 18, 2017

The North Callaway Thunderbirds are warming up to take on the Southern Boone Eagles in their first game of the season. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/crhRdWpqp2 — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) August 18, 2017

Tonight is the grand opening of Helias' Crusader Athletic Complex, as well as Ray Hentges Football Stadium. @komusports pic.twitter.com/zmHRciElsG — Danny Shin (@danny_shin131) August 18, 2017

High school football is BACK! I'm in Fulton for a tilt between the Osage Indians (9-2 in 2016) and the Fulton Hornets (5-6). @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WEilnmZAzg — Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) August 18, 2017

About an hour till kickoff till what should be a great game at Battle HS. Players are getting each other hyped pre-game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6RDEFNM1uv — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) August 18, 2017

The Bulldogs of Harrisburg High School going through pregame drills. Harrisburg kicks off against the Paris Coyote at 7 p.m. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qfTy206Xgx — Ethan Illers (@ethan_illers) August 18, 2017

Jefferson City is taking control here early, they punched it in after a fumble recovery, 14-0 JC over McN 00:31 Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/XZPxmJeXd3 — Travis Breese (@tbreeseontv) August 18, 2017

Stars' cheerleaders trying to get their team energized after a three and out. JC has taken over at their own 41. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PBD5Tis4Dw — Travis Breese (@tbreeseontv) August 18, 2017