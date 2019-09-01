FNF WK 1 PT 1

    COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold.

    Rockhurst 16

    Rock Bridge 14

    Pattonville 7

    Hickman 14

    SLUH 52

    Battle 47

    Jeff City 35

    Kirkwood 61

    Hannibal 0

    Helias 46

    Smith-Cotton 28

    Moberly 35

    SoBoCo 20

    Mexico 0

    Osage 14

    Fulton 6

    Mont. Co 12

    Hermann 30

    Monroe City 6

    Centralia 35

    Tolton 0

    Hallsville 40

    Confluence Prep 6

    MMA 20

    Paris 28

    Harrisburg 18

    Westran 40

    Salisbury 15

    Carrollton 14

    Fayette 6

    Waynesville 12

    Camdenton 39

    Glendale 24

    Rolla 32

    Chillicothe 14

    Marshall 7

    Macon 28

    Kirksville 20

    Potosi 44

    Owensville 28

    Blair Oaks 23

    Maryville 14

    California 12

    Lighthouse 48

    Boonville   19

    Pleasant Hill 14

    N Callaway 8

    Lincoln 40

    S Callaway 14

    Higginsville 19

    Knob Noster 50

    Versailles 14

    Cole Camp 41

    Concordia 7

    Eldon 8

    Bolivar 54

    Palmyra 7

    Brookfield 6

    Marceline 22

    Scotland Cty 12

    Warsaw 6

    Midway 19

    Santa Fe 0

    Slater 48

    Warrensburg 42

    Lift for Life Academy     7

