Food and Farming Changes Soon to Come

COLUMBIA - Local and national food experts will speak about the importance of humane, sustainable agriculture at the Columbia Public Library Thursday. The event, "How We Eat, How We Farm; Perspectives on Food and Farming in the 21st Century," starts at 1 p.m. and will last until 4 p.m.

The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) Missouri Agriculture Council is hosting the event and will inform the public of food policies and the fight against factory farms.

A FEMA case study showed large-scale disasters affect farmers more than just losses. For every dollar lost in disasters by a farmer, the allied industries lost four dollars.

Speakers include Dr. John Ikerd, University of Missouri professor; Mike Callicrate, Organization for Competitive Markets president; Joe Maxwell, HSUS vice president; Jake Davis, Root Cellar owner: Bill Heffernan, University of Missouri retired professor and other members of the HSUS Missouri Agriculture Council.