food pantry

COLUMBIA - The excitement continued at the MU Tiger Pantry Tuesday afternoon. A day after opening, volunteers, managers and coordinators opened the doors to MU faculty, staff and students in need.

The pantry distributed it's first bags of food starting at 4:30 p.m. And volunteers were excited to be apart of the landmark experience.

"I thought it would be pretty cool to be a part of something that was just starting up on campus," said volunteer Lauren DeMarco. "People don't understand that student loans and FAFSA don't always cover food and sometimes at the end of the day there's not enough money to feed yourself."

DeMarco and several other volunteers spent the first distribution day learning the ropes.

"We've been packing food for the clients depending on how many of them are in the family and what they need," said volunteer Sasha Gubina.

Without any experience of its own, the Tiger Pantry was able to anticipate its own grocery needs through adivising from The Foodbank for Central and Northeast Missouri.

The top five items on the Tiger Pantry shopping list are peanut butter and jelly, canned chicken, canned tuna, cereal, and pasta and sauce.

MU Tiger Pantry founder Nick Droege said they had about 15 people come in for food Tuesday in the two hours they were open.

In order to be a client of the pantry or get involed, visit tigerpantry.missouri.edu.

Hours of Distribution:

Tuesday: 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 - 2:00 p.m.