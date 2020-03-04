Former Mizzou Stars Share Thoughts On SEC

Facebook
Fulton Medical Center is first Midwest hospital with possible coronavirus killing system
FULTON - The Fulton Medical Center (FMC) is the first hospital in the Midwest to introduce a new disinfectant system anticipated to kill the coronavirus. The system was produced by Overland Park's...
CPS will not appear at House seclusion hearing
JEFFERSON CITY - House lawmakers will discuss...
Judge orders JCPS administrator be reinstated 8 months after alleged data breach
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Public Schools...
Columbia man charged with abandoning wife's corpse
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was charged Wednesday after police say he abandoned his wife's corpse on Quail Drive. Court documents say Frank Spencer, 45, abandoned the corpse in a small field behind...
CPS will not appear at House seclusion hearing
Judge orders JCPS administrator be reinstated 8 months after alleged data breach
Michael Bloomberg ends campaign, endorses Joe Biden
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over. At the time, t he hospital said it closed because of the "economic...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target...
Weather
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
**This is an outdated post originally for a system in early/mid-February 2020** MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
Sports
Blues take eighth win in a row at the Garden
NEW YORK- The Blues started the month of March off right Tuesday night when they took on the New York Rangers at the Garden for a thriller of a match up. In a game with only four goals...
Columbia College junior Kenny Piper named AMC Baseball Player of the Week
Smith-Cotton boys and girls basketball teams sweep in district playoff game
