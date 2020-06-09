Former Randolph County Employee Served With Warrant

RANDOLPH COUNTY - Former Randolph County Detention Administrator Steven Holman was served with a warrant Thursday for felony forgery.

Holman is accused of altering arrival and departure times for an inmate that was his relative. The alteration allowed Holman's relative to be released before the full sentence was served. Other staff members complained of Holman's preferential treatment of his relative during the relatives detainment.

After an internal investigation by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office the Missouri Attorney General's Office said Holman admitted to the forgery. He was then terminated by the Sheriff's Department.

Holman is out on bond.

The State Attorney General's office is now handling the case but said it was unable to comment because the case is still pending.

Holman's next court appearance has not yet been set.