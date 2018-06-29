Former State Prison to Reopen for Tours

A former Missouri prison will be reopened soon for public tours.

Last year, the Missouri State Penitentiary closed when officials discovered high levels of mold in some of the buildings.

Jefferson City and the state agreed to share an estimated $2 million repair cost to remove the mold.

According to the former prison's website, the penitentiary will fully open in July. Until then, visitors will see A-Hall-the oldest building still standing on the Missouri State Penitentiary site- dungeon cells, the Upper Yard, the gas chamber and more.

More than 19,000 people from 23 countries visited the site in 2012, producing roughly $275,000 in revenue.