Former Tiger Oriahki Dealt to Kings

LAS VEGAS - Alex Oriakhi, a former basketball player at the University of Missouri, was traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Sacramento Kings Friday.

The Kings received the rights to Oriakhi and a $7 million trade exception in the deal. Isaiah Thomas, their star point guard who averaged 20.3 points and 6.3 assists per game last season, joins a Suns team that narrowly missed out on the NBA Playoffs.

The Suns selected Oriakhi with the 57th overall pick in the second round of the 2013 NBA Draft. Oriakhi has not logged any minutes in an NBA game yet as he has played in France, Israel and the NBA Development League.

Oriakhi has produced at a significant level in the Development League, the official minor league organization of the NBA. Between his time with the Erie Bayhawks and Sioux Falls Skyforce, Oriakhi averaged 7.2 points and 6.2 rebounds in 43 games. Oriakhi was also named to the NBA D-League All-Rookie First Team as a result of his play.

Sacramento opens up its summer league schedule in Las Vegas tonight as they face off against the NBA champion San Antonio Spurs.