Former Tigers QB starts new journey in Columbia with Rock Bridge

COLUMBIA - Alex Demczak left Columbia as a Missouri Tiger.

He returns as a Rock Bridge Bruin.

The former Missouri Tiger quarterback is back in Columbia as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Rock Bridge High School.

"My wife grew up in Columbia," Demczak said. "We loved it. I loved going to Mizzou, playing for coach Pinkel and the rest of the staff there. We really view Columbia as home, and it's been a great few months back here."

Demczak was hired back in May to join new head coach Joe Collier's staff, with a recommendation from former Rock Bridge coach, A.J. Ofodile.

"He was actually a reference from coach Ofodile," Collier said. "That was a coach Ofodile pick-up. Good kid, good background, high character guy."

Collier has noticed the impact Demczak has had on the Rock Bridge players during his first few months in his position.

"He's good for the kids," Collier said. "High energy guy, takes care of his quarterbacks, understands them. He's with them all the time. He's right along their age so he looks out for them."

Demczak played for Missouri from 2011-2014 under both former head coach Gary Pinkel and current assistant coach Andy Hill. He takes the lessons learned from the Tigers coaching staff to help mold the next generation of football talent here in Columbia.

"I would view a guy like Andy Hill, coach Pinkel, or coach Odom as my role models," Demczak said. "Those guys are my mentors, and I've learned so many things from them."

"He brings a wealth of knowledge (to Rock Bridge)," Collier said. "The guys that come around from Mizzou, they can relate because they just stopped playing. It's a good deal for the kids to be able to bounce things off of him."

Demczak's playing career ended at Faurot Field in 2014.

A new journey begins just down the street at Rock Bridge Field.