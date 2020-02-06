Forum for city and school board candidates set for Tuesday (1)

COLUMBIA - 2020 local elections are right around the corner. The Columbia Board of Relators will be hosting a candidates forum Tuesday for the council and school board races.

Candidates for Columbia city council and Columbia school board will discuss where they stand on local issues. The forum will take place at Columbia Board of Realtor's office. School board candidates will speak at 5 p.m. and city council candidates will speak 6:30 p.m.

The forum is open to the public and there will be time to talk with the candidates and ask questions.

"The best way to see change in your community is at the local level, and being involved is the easiest way to get that done because it just involves showing up," CBOR president Christ Martin said. "And we all have busy schedules I completely understand that, but if you can just make yourself present and make your ideas heard, that's just a great way to see change."