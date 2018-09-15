Free Airshow at the Columbia Regional Airport

COLUMBIA - There will be a free air show this weekend for Memorial Day at the Columbia Regional Airport. The air show is part of the Salute to Memorial Day Celebration.

The show runs on Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. A shuttle will be provided from the Hearnes Center in Columbia and the Jefferson City Airport to Columbia Regional Airport at a minimal fee.

Buses begin boarding at 9:00 a.m. at the Hearnes Center and the Jefferson City Airport. Buses run continuously both ways until the end of the airshow. It costs $3 per person round trip.

For more information about the airshow, visit www.salute.org.