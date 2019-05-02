FRI APR 05 WX 10AM

Facebook
Columbia woman arrested, charged in federal court for child pornography
COLUMBIA - Federal prosecutors charged a woman with crimes related to child pornography Wednesday following an investigating stemming from Washington, D.C. Brittany Bailey, 29, faces charges of...
Water main break damages street near Boone Hospital Center
COLUMBIA -- A water main broke near Boone...
Robot surgery demo, free hernia screenings offered by local surgeons
COLUMBIA - Columbia Surgical Associates hosted...
News
Columbia woman arrested, charged in federal court for child pornography
COLUMBIA - Federal prosecutors charged a woman with crimes related to child pornography Wednesday following an investigating stemming from Washington, D.C. Brittany Bailey, 29, faces charges of...
Boone County preps for new voting machines
COLUMBIA - When Boone County voters head to...
Water main break damages street near Boone Hospital Center
COLUMBIA -- A water main broke near Boone...
Boonville residents concerned about emergency I-70 bridge repair
BOONVILLE - Boonville residents and business...
Robot surgery demo, free hernia screenings offered by local surgeons
COLUMBIA - Columbia Surgical Associates hosted...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16 sex offenders living at Columbia's Welcome Inn, which an online map shows could be within 1,000 feet of an at-home day care. Kids Club House is the...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
TARGET 8: Critics question treatment of animals at local shelter
NEW BLOOMFIELD - Complaints, inspections and...
Weather
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph called on some people to leave certain areas due to high water. The...
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
Sports
Wainwright pitches Cardinals past Nationals for 3-2 win
WASHINGTON (AP) — Adam Wainwright kicked his way to a nice break. Kolten Wong made his own luck. Worked out quite well for the St. Louis Cardinals. Wainwright pitched neatly into the seventh...
Rock Bridge boys tennis match benefits the MU Children's Hospital
COLUMBIA - Friday, the Green Tennis Center on...
Blues take 2-1 series lead after wild Game 3
DALLAS – The Blues held off the Stars...
Contests
Share: