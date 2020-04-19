FRI APR 17 NEWS 1PM

Facebook
Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Retired nurses get back to work
Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Retired nurses get back to work
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and...
Nurses' program shortened as Missouri coronavirus cases rise
Nurses' program shortened as Missouri coronavirus cases rise
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A four-state hospital...
Columbia chefs to make free meals for those in need due to COVID-19
Columbia chefs to make free meals for those in need due to COVID-19
COLUMBIA - Local chefs are coming together to...
Lawsuit: Christian health care ministry was deceptive
Lawsuit: Christian health care ministry was deceptive
NEOSHO, Mo. — A Christian health care sharing ministry sold “inherently unfair and deceptive health plans" to Missouri residents and failed to provide them with coverage, a class...
CAR Camp offers shelter for Columbia's homeless population
CAR Camp offers shelter for Columbia's homeless population
COLUMBIA — A small blue building...
Local Lookout: Mom-to-be has looking window baby shower
Local Lookout: Mom-to-be has looking window baby shower
MEXICO — People drove up to celebrate a...
Target 8
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the question one St. Louis-area local health director emailed back to Dr. Randall Williams, Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services...
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Mental...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in...
Weather
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
COLUMBIA - As we all know by now, the world is warming. It is simply a fact. Take a look at the ten hottest years globally on record and you’ll find that 8 of them occurred in the past...
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri had a warm and wet...
Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now
Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now
COLUMBIA - Severe weather season is here and...
Sports
Spring sports only small part of Mizzou Athletics' revenue
Spring sports only small part of Mizzou Athletics' revenue
COLUMBIA - The cancelation of spring athletics due to COVID-19 means a lot of things... no games, no ticket sales, no concession sales, no sports camps and the list goes on. So how does that...
Five coaches among MU leaders taking pay cuts
Five coaches among MU leaders taking pay cuts
COLUMBIA - Missouri football coach Eliah...
Report: Border War nearing a return to the gridiron
Report: Border War nearing a return to the gridiron
COLUMBIA - The Border War may soon be making...
What's On
