FRI AUG 21 NEWS 1PM

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
At least 159 active Covid-19 student cases at MU
At least 159 active Covid-19 student cases at MU
COLUMBIA- The University of Missouri has launched an online dashboard that showcases active COVID-19 cases among students. The dashboard currently records 159 active cases within the student...
Jefferson City delays start of virtual elementary school classes
Jefferson City delays start of virtual elementary school classes
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Public Schools...
UPDATE: MU students required to use symptom tracking app
UPDATE: MU students required to use symptom tracking app
COLUMBIA - Monday marked the first day that MU...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Missouri governor candidates split on requiring masks
Missouri governor candidates split on requiring masks
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri gubernatorial hopeful Democrat Nicole Galloway said she’ll require face masks statewide as part of a plan unveiled Monday for dealing with the coronavirus...
At least 159 active Covid-19 student cases at MU
At least 159 active Covid-19 student cases at MU
COLUMBIA- The University of Missouri has...
Human remains found near Business Loop and Providence in Columbia
Human remains found near Business Loop and Providence in Columbia
COLUMBIA- An investigation is underway after...
Republicans nominate Trump to take on Biden in the fall
Republicans nominate Trump to take on Biden in the fall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Republican...
Monday Covid-19 Coverage: 31 new cases recorded in Boone County
Monday Covid-19 Coverage: 31 new cases recorded in Boone County
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. "If an individual has...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
Weather
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued a flash flooding warning for Boone County as heavy rains continue until 9:45 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued. As a result...
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Not only is there a global pandemic in the...
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
COLUMBIA - Sunday's early evening sky was...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Defending champion Blues found trouble in bubble
Defending champion Blues found trouble in bubble
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues were managing their pursuit of a repeat well, carrying the best record in the Western Conference with largely the...
Amid COVID-19 concerns, football essential to Mizzou athletics budget
Amid COVID-19 concerns, football essential to Mizzou athletics budget
COLUMBIA - The SEC and MU's season begins on...
SEC releases 2020 football schedule, Missouri football will kick off hosting Alabama
SEC releases 2020 football schedule, Missouri football will kick off hosting Alabama
COLUMBIA - The SEC released the conference...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
FRI AUG 21 NEWS 1PM
Share: