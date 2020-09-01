FRI AUG 28 NEWS 4AM

Facebook
UPDATE: CPS school board decides to start year fully online
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education has voted 6 - 1 to open schools in a virtual capacity for the upcoming school year. Blake Willoughby was the only dissenting vote. The...
Jefferson City couple helps Louisiana disaster relief
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City couple...
Timeline: How CPS' plan to return to school has taken shape
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Board...
News
Fundraiser helps Columbia businesses
COLUMBIA - A Columbia resident is raising money to help local bars and restaurants. Bobby Atkisson started the Columbia Bar and Restaurant Fundraiser on Facebook after new restrictions on...
Missouri voting laws among nations most restrictive
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri is one of...
UPDATE: CPS school board decides to start year fully online
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Board...
UPDATE: Fulton man accused of 1991 murder released on bond
JEFFERSON CITY- A Missouri man charged for the...
270 MU students found in alleged violation of COVID policies
COLUMBIA- MU Chancellor Mun Choi announced...
Target 8
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. "If an individual has...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
Weather
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to intensify, strengthening to a category 2 hurricane overnight with maximum sustained winds of 110mph. As of 4:50 am (CDT), #Laura at category 2...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued...
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Not only is there a global pandemic in the...
Sports
Franco homers as Royals rally past White Sox 9-6
CHICAGO (AP) — Maikel Franco and Ryan McBroom homered during Kansas City’s five-run seventh, and the Royals cooled off the Chicago White Sox with a 9-6 victory. Ryan O’Hearn and...
Naquin's hit, Molina's blunder lift Indians over Cards in 12
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler Naquin hit a...
Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from high school...
What's On
