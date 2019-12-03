FRI FEB 08 WX 4AM

Facebook
Witness reacts after rockslide hits couple's car
Witness reacts after rockslide hits couple's car
OSAGE BEACH - The Missouri Department of Transportation said one lane of Eastbound State Highway 54 and Eastbound ramp to Case Road will remain closed indefintely. The decision follows after a...
Trespassing charges filed against Sutu Forte
Trespassing charges filed against Sutu Forte
COLUMBIA - A Boone County prosecutor...
CPS' new solution to limit college debt: dual-credit classes
CPS' new solution to limit college debt: dual-credit classes
COLUMBIA - A new partnership between Columbia...
News
India's crashed lunar lander site is spotted on the moon
India's crashed lunar lander site is spotted on the moon
(CNN) -- In September, India's historic attempt for a soft landing of their spacecraft and rover, the Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander, ended prematurely when they lost communication with the craft....
Manfred meets with Bernie Sanders over minor league proposal
Manfred meets with Bernie Sanders over minor league proposal
NEW YORK (AP) — Democratic presidential...
Christmas tree delivered to Governor's Mansion
Christmas tree delivered to Governor's Mansion
JEFFERSON CITY - December marks the beginning...
State lawmakers prefile bills on controversial school policies
State lawmakers prefile bills on controversial school policies
JEFFERSON CITY - School policies that have...
Numbers to know: Mizzou football coach search
Numbers to know: Mizzou football coach search
COLUMBIA - Missouri football is in need of a...
Target 8
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
GILLAM - Jay Minor is continuing to fight for his son, Jayke Minor, and other families after Governor Parson vetoed a bill that funds training for Missouri's coroners. But, Minor and...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
Weather
Welcome to central Missouri's second coldest start to winter in 129 years
Welcome to central Missouri's second coldest start to winter in 129 years
COLUMBIA - Winter started with an early preview in October , but it went full throttle at the start of mid November. Arctic air stretched from Canada to Mexico, breaking records in multiple...
Winter blast will bring snow and near-record temps to Missouri
Winter blast will bring snow and near-record temps to Missouri
UPDATED FORECAST from the Live Doppler 8 First...
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
COLUMBIA - Do you remember September 2019 ? It...
Traffic
Sports
Manfred meets with Bernie Sanders over minor league proposal
Manfred meets with Bernie Sanders over minor league proposal
NEW YORK (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders met Monday with baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred to discuss MLB’s proposal to that would drop 42 minor league teams...
Royals agree with LHP Montgomery on $3.1 million contract
Royals agree with LHP Montgomery on $3.1 million contract
The Royals and left-hander Mike Montgomery...
Blues dominate Blackhawks on their way to a 4-0 shutout
Blues dominate Blackhawks on their way to a 4-0 shutout
CHICAGO - The Blues travelled to Chicago...
