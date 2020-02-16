FRI FEB 14 WX NOON

Facebook
Missouri farm awarded $265M in suit against BASF and Bayer
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — A jury has awarded $265 million in punitive damages to a Missouri peach grower who sued Bayer and BASF over damage to his orchards that he says was caused by the...
Missouri crash killed 2 Kentucky moms, daughters
LAKE ST. LOUIS — Authorities in eastern...
Police: 43-year-old man killed in Kansas City shooting
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police in Kansas City...
15th Annual Chili Cookoff fundraises for Boys & Girls Club of Columbia
COLUMBIA - Thousands of people and more than 300 gallons of chili filled the Expo Center Saturday for the 15th Annual Rootin' Tootin' Chili Competition. The competition, hosted by the Boys &...
Runners raise money for Multiple Sclerosis research
COLUMBIA — Runners braved the cold...
73-year-old Missouri man killed; son arrested
FESTUS (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri...
MSHP shares "important reminder" in Facebook post
COLUMBIA - One of Missouri State Highway...
Former City Manager Don Allard dies in Colorado
COLUMBIA - Don Allard, who served as...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over. At the time, t he hospital said it closed because of the "economic...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target...
Weather
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures plummet for the end of the week. WEDNESDAY PRECIPITATION Snow will...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Mizzou pulls off the upset over high ranking Auburn
COLUMBIA — Craziness in Columbia saw Tiger tails thrown from the stands, an Auburn player ejected, and a technical foul on a coach. When the dust settled it was Missouri pulling off the...
Mizzou baseball outlasts Jacksonville State in extra innings
JACKSONVILLE, AL - The University of Missouri...
Blues fall victim to Predators
ST. LOUIS, MO - The St. Louis Blues fell to...
Share: