FRI FEB 28 WX 12PM

Columbia City Council candidates kick off campaigns
Columbia City Council candidates kick off campaigns
COLUMBIA — Three candidates are going head to head for the First Ward City Council seat as the April election approaches. Pat Fowler kicked off her campaign with toasted ravioli and pizza...
Tom Steyer ends 2020 presidential campaign
Tom Steyer ends 2020 presidential campaign
Tom Steyer ended his presidential campaign on...
Joe Biden revitalizes his campaign with projected win in South Carolina
Joe Biden revitalizes his campaign with projected win in South Carolina
(CNN) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden...
COLUMBIA — Three candidates are going head to head for the First Ward City Council seat as the April election approaches. Pat Fowler kicked off her campaign with toasted ravioli and pizza...
Missourians gather for third annual Mid-MO Expo
Missourians gather for third annual Mid-MO Expo
COLUMBIA - Dozens of mid-Missourians gathered...
Mizzou organization donates 20,000 books to children
Mizzou organization donates 20,000 books to children
COLUMBIA- Thousands of new books were donated...
Sustainability Fair promotes eco-friendly living
Sustainability Fair promotes eco-friendly living
COLUMBIA - More than 200 people in Columbia...
Columbia College highlights black owned businesses in mid-Missouri
Columbia College highlights black owned businesses in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Selling handbags, clothing, artwork...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over. At the time, t he hospital said it closed because of the "economic...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target...
Weather
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
**This is an outdated post originally for a system in early/mid-February 2020** MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Sports
Tigers host Nebraska and Wichita State in the Mizzou tournament
Tigers host Nebraska and Wichita State in the Mizzou tournament
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Softball returns home for the first time this season and their hosting Nebraska and Wichita State in the Mizzou Tournament this weekend. Saturday FEB.2 Time Home Team Away Team...
Missouri Gymnastics wins at home
Missouri Gymnastics wins at home
COLUMBIA - No. 20 Mizzou gymnastics team...
Mizzou Baseball falls 4-2 to Baylor
Mizzou Baseball falls 4-2 to Baylor
HOUSTON, Texas - The Mizzou Baseball offense...
What's On
FRI FEB 28 WX 12PM
Share: