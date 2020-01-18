FRI JAN 17 NEWS 4AM

Facebook
Warming shelters to open Sunday
COLUMBIA— With a forecast for unseasonably cold weather from 7 p.m. Jan. 19 to 7 a.m. Jan. 20, the City of Columbia announced it will open a temporary overnight warming center at the...
Students showcase creativity with Legos
ASHLAND- Dozens of children from across...
2020 MO Bacon & Bourbon Festival attracts record crowd
COLUMBIA - With more than 450...
Students showcase creativity with Legos
ASHLAND- Dozens of children from across mid-Missouri came together to play and learn about a potential profession at the annual Block Kids Contest Saturday. It was hosted by the National...
St. Louis donations wipe away $13 million in medical debt
ST. LOUIS — Thousands of St. Louis-area...
2020 MO Bacon & Bourbon Festival attracts record crowd
COLUMBIA - With more than 450...
Baby named Arrow may be good luck charm for Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A few days after her...
Police make arrest after shots fired at Columbia Walmart
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man in connection...
Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
COLUMBIA - Faith Mejia's children know to drop to the ground whenever they hear gunshots. In 2019 alone, three homicides happened about a block away from their home. "My son was riding his bike...
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
MOBERLY - Medical documents show former inmate...
TARGET 8: City of Columbia terminates neighborhood outreach specialists
COLUMBIA - When Glenn Cobbins, Sr. and Judy...
Weather
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
MID-MISSOURI - Another week in January, and another winter storm. This time around it will likely all happen in one day, on Friday January 17, 2020. Please stay tuned and keep checking back for...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Roller coaster storm system exits leaving icy roads behind
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
UPDATE: Winter Storm ends Monday night
***This is an outdated post from December...
Sports
NBA All-Star voting reaches final weekend
NEW YORK - NBA fans have until Jan. 20 at 10:59 p.m. CST to vote on candidates to start the 2020 All-Star Game in Chicago. Fans account for 50 percent of the vote to determine the 10 starters -...
Mississippi St. cruises to 27-point win over Missouri
COLUMBIA - Reggie Perry had 23 points and 10...
Mario McKinney enters the transfer portal
COLUMBIA - Mizzou guard Mario McKinney Jr....
