FRI JAN 18 NEWS 7AM

Man poisoned by carbon monoxide at Moberly Airport has died
Man poisoned by carbon monoxide at Moberly Airport has died
Moberly (AP) - A St. Louis man, who was one of three people exposed to carbon monoxide at the Omar Bradley Airport in Moberly, has died. Arron Herring of St. Louis, 29, died over the weekend...
Satanic Temple member loses fight on Missouri abortion law
Satanic Temple member loses fight on Missouri abortion law
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri...
Pediatrician: Time is now to vaccinate children against measles
Pediatrician: Time is now to vaccinate children against measles
COLUMBIA - A pediatrician who specializes in...
Technology program for people with autism receives $20,000 grant
Technology program for people with autism receives $20,000 grant
COLUMBIA - A program that helps people...
UPDATE: New details on deadly multi-state chase that began in Jefferson City
UPDATE: New details on deadly multi-state chase that began in Jefferson City
BOND COUNTY, Ill. - A deadly multi-state chase...
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
FULTON - As the digital age advances, connecting with friends on social media is easy, but the caveat is that there are more outlets for sex offenders to reach minors. In Fulton, court documents...
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
COLUMBIA - While most people are familiar with...
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
HALLSVILLE – Records from the Missouri...
Weather
Spring-like weather will quickly change back to winter
Spring-like weather will quickly change back to winter
COLUMBIA - Okay, before we get back into the winter weather of it all, there IS good news. We'll feel like spring for two days first! Wednesday and Thursday (Valentine's Day) will have high temps...
Crash slows traffic on East Highway WW
Crash slows traffic on East Highway WW
COLUMBIA - Missouri State Highway Patrol has...
UPDATE: Ice Storm Warning continues
UPDATE: Ice Storm Warning continues
For the most up-to-date forecast, text and...
Sports
The Missouri Tigers win against Battle Line rival Arkansas
The Missouri Tigers win against Battle Line rival Arkansas
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers snapped a two game losing street Tuesday night by beating the Arkansas Razorbacks 79 to 78. The Tigers got off to a hot start with the play of guard Jordan Geist and...
Columbia College women's basketball team climbs to number one
Columbia College women's basketball team climbs to number one
COLUMBIA - It has been 58 days since the...
Sophie Cunningham tacks on another career accolade
Sophie Cunningham tacks on another career accolade
COLUMBIA - Following Missouri’s 69-46...
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
