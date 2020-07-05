FRI JULY 03 NEWS 1PM

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Columbia police investigating overnight shooting
Columbia police investigating overnight shooting
COLUMBIA — Officers from the Columbia Police Department are back on the scene investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning. Police confirmed that multiple victims were...
Independence Day underscores freedom disparities for Black Columbia man
Independence Day underscores freedom disparities for Black Columbia man
COLUMBIA - The Fourth of July is a day which...
Community members gather to honor veterans and law enforcement
Community members gather to honor veterans and law enforcement
COLUMBIA - A rally was held at the Boone...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Columbia police investigating overnight shooting
Columbia police investigating overnight shooting
COLUMBIA — Officers from the Columbia Police Department are back on the scene investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning. Police confirmed that multiple victims were...
Top Missouri Democrat stepping away from state party duties
Top Missouri Democrat stepping away from state party duties
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri...
Missouri brothers charged in death during planned drug deal
Missouri brothers charged in death during planned drug deal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Jackson...
Independence Day underscores freedom disparities for Black Columbia man
Independence Day underscores freedom disparities for Black Columbia man
COLUMBIA - The Fourth of July is a day which...
Community members gather to honor veterans and law enforcement
Community members gather to honor veterans and law enforcement
COLUMBIA - A rally was held at the Boone...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
COLUMBIA -- State regulators found a number of a serious deficiencies during the most recent inspection of Columbia care facility, Columbia Post Acute. On Monday, Columbia Post Acute announced one...
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport...
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the...
Weather
The summer climate in central Missouri is changing differently than other places in the United States, here's why
The summer climate in central Missouri is changing differently than other places in the United States, here's why
COLUMBIA - One of the main factors of our changing climate here in Missouri is the shifting of our seasons. Let’s dig into summer and how it compares to our other three seasons using data...
Tropical Depression Cristobal set to dump inches of rain on central Missouri
Tropical Depression Cristobal set to dump inches of rain on central Missouri
MISSOURI - Tropical Storm Cristobal made...
Missouri River to flood parts of the Katy Trail this weekend
Missouri River to flood parts of the Katy Trail this weekend
COLUMBIA - The Missouri River is expected to...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
High school football coaches prepare for return
High school football coaches prepare for return
HALLSVILLE — For Mid-Missouri high school football coaches, this summer is a little bit different. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams were forced to go online and communicate through...
Fall high school sports season up in the air
Fall high school sports season up in the air
COLUMBIA — The fall athletics season is...
WATCH: Congratulations Chris on retirement!
WATCH: Congratulations Chris on retirement!
COLUMBIA - We are saddened to see Chris...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Additional Links
Curbside Bingo
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Curbside Bingo
SEARCH
FRI JULY 03 NEWS 1PM
Share: