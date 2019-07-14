FRI JULY 12 NEWS 7AM

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Manhattan power is back on hours later as governor calls outage unacceptable
Manhattan power is back on hours later as governor calls outage unacceptable
(CNN) -- Power was fully restored in New York early Sunday after an outage left parts of the city in darkness for hours, leaving thousands trapped in subway cars and...
Alleged truck thief leads deputies on manhunt, is captured
Alleged truck thief leads deputies on manhunt, is captured
COLUMBIA — Deputies from the...
Kids get creative in Columbia
Kids get creative in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Orr Street Studio hosted...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Manhattan power is back on hours later as governor calls outage unacceptable
Manhattan power is back on hours later as governor calls outage unacceptable
(CNN) -- Power was fully restored in New York early Sunday after an outage left parts of the city in darkness for hours, leaving thousands trapped in subway cars and...
Hurricane Barry's rain and floods hammer Gulf environment
Hurricane Barry's rain and floods hammer Gulf environment
LOUISIANA (AP) - Hurricane Barry could affect...
Alleged truck thief leads deputies on manhunt, is captured
Alleged truck thief leads deputies on manhunt, is captured
COLUMBIA — Deputies from the...
Kids get creative in Columbia
Kids get creative in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Orr Street Studio hosted...
Columbia dedicates new home of farmer's market
Columbia dedicates new home of farmer's market
COLUMBIA - Community leaders and project...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - One child, 11 months old, died in Calverton Park, near St. Louis, on June 2, 2019. The temperature outside was 79-degrees. As of June 8, 11 children have died of vehicular...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest...
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Columbia College volleyball team announces eight signees for the upcoming season
Columbia College volleyball team announces eight signees for the upcoming season
COLUMBIA - The Columbia College volleyball team announced eight signees for the 2019 season. The list includes: Luisa Silva Ferreira, a 5-7 setter from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Adianez Rivera...
MIzzou faces Butler in Hall of Fame Classic
MIzzou faces Butler in Hall of Fame Classic
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Athletics has announced the...
Cardinals begin new series Friday
Cardinals begin new series Friday
ST. LOUIS - The Cardinals are set to begin the...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
FRI JULY 12 NEWS 7AM
Share: