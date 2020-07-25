FRI JULY 17 NEWS 12PM

Facebook
Unemployment issues still linger, Missourians demand governor's help
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Labor still hasn’t recovered from the record number of unemployment claims filed this year. According to Governor Mike Parson...
One dead, four injured after late-night boat crash
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - One woman is dead and...
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County reports 36 new cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
Report: Television personality Regis Philbin dies at 88
NEW YORK (AP) — Regis Philbin, the genial host who shared his life with television viewers over morning coffee for decades and helped himself and some fans strike it rich with the game show...
Unemployment issues still linger, Missourians demand governor's help
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department...
One dead, four injured after late-night boat crash
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - One woman is dead and...
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County reports 36 new cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
UPDATE: Overnight shooting in downtown Columbia sends one to hospital
COLUMBIA- An overnight shooting sent one to...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed HB 2046. Inside the omnibus bill was coroner training reform Jay Minor's been working toward for years. Minor has been fighting for justice for his...
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
COLUMBIA -- State regulators found a number of...
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport...
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
COLUMBIA - Sunday's early evening sky was filled with a thunderstorm that changed the sky into an ocean view. No, really! The atmosphere is fluid; it has circulations and waves and dynamics. In...
Heat advisory in effect this weekend, tips to stay cool
COLUMBIA, MO - A heat advisory will be in...
The summer climate in central Missouri is changing differently than other places in the United States, here's why
COLUMBIA - One of the main factors of our...
Sports
Mahomes knows risk, feels safe in return to Chiefs' facility
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes acknowledges there is “some risk” in returning to the team facility for training camp. But he is...
Chiefs' Duvernay-Tardif first to opt out of 2020 NFL season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Offensive...
3 Missouri players withdraw from NBA draft
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri basketball...
FRI JULY 17 NEWS 12PM
