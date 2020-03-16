FRI MAR 13 WX 5AM

Facebook
CPS superintendent explains decision to close schools until mid-April
CPS superintendent explains decision to close schools until mid-April
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Peter Stiepleman said the decision to close schools due to COVID-19 was one of "the most agonizing decisions" he's had to make. "We have an...
BREAKING: Missouri records seventh and eighth case of the coronavirus
BREAKING: Missouri records seventh and eighth case of the coronavirus
ST. LOUIS — Governor Parson announced...
Emergency coronavirus resolution passed unanimously in Columbia
Emergency coronavirus resolution passed unanimously in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council unanimously...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over. At the time, t he hospital said it closed because of the "economic...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target...
Weather
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
**This is an outdated post originally for a system in early/mid-February 2020** MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Sports
April NFL draft on schedule, no public events in Las Vegas
April NFL draft on schedule, no public events in Las Vegas
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL will proceed with its draft but without public events next month in Las Vegas. It’s not yet clear, however, if the draft itself will be held in the city....
UPDATE: MSHSAA does not cancel spring sports despite cancelling State basketball championships
UPDATE: MSHSAA does not cancel spring sports despite cancelling State basketball championships
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State High School...
Helias BBB advances to state semi-finals
Helias BBB advances to state semi-finals
BOLIVAR - Helias Catholic's boys basketball...
