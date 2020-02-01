FRI MAR 29 4AM NEWS

Facebook
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Police investigating shots fired in Jefferson City
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Police investigating shots fired in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department responded to a shots fired call on the 1600 block of St. Mary's Boulevard just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday. KOMU received exclusive surveillance...
MU Health Care places in top 10%
MU Health Care places in top 10%
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care has been recognized...
National Safety Council issues statement on Coronavirus
National Safety Council issues statement on Coronavirus
ITASCA, IL - Amid fears of a novel...
MU celebrates Sinquefield Music Center grand opening
MU celebrates Sinquefield Music Center grand opening
COLUMBIA - Saturday marked the grand opening...
Mid-Missouri Chiefs fans arrive in Miami
Mid-Missouri Chiefs fans arrive in Miami
MIAMI BEACH – Chiefs fans from Missouri...
TARGET 8: Investigation finds forgotten $3 million as water bills rise
TARGET 8: Investigation finds forgotten $3 million as water bills rise
COLUMBIA - In January 2019, the Columbia City Council decided rate payers would collectively pay around $1 million more in water rates. At the same time, an account with almost three times more...
Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
COLUMBIA - Faith Mejia's children know to drop...
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
MOBERLY - Medical documents show former inmate...
Weather
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system between January 22-24, 2020.** MID-MISSOURI - A multi-day storm system continues in central Missouri, eventually coming to an end this evening with...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
MID-MISSOURI - Another week in January, and...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Roller coaster storm system exits leaving icy roads behind
STORM MODE UPDATE: Roller coaster storm system exits leaving icy roads behind
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Sports
No. 15 Ranked Cougars Sail Past Pirates, Improve to 18-4
No. 15 Ranked Cougars Sail Past Pirates, Improve to 18-4
COLUMBIA, MO - The 15th ranked Columbia College Cougars Women's team defeated the Park University Pirates on Saturday, 91-43. The Cougars managed to catch fire early and never looked back....
How the 49ers and the Chiefs match up in the Super Bowl
How the 49ers and the Chiefs match up in the Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY (AP) - It has been a while since a...
Missouri basketball hopes to ride momentum
Missouri basketball hopes to ride momentum
COLUMBIA - After a wild 20 point comeback over...
Share: