FRI NOV 08 WX 8AM

Man hospitalized after reported Columbia home invasion turns into shooting
Man hospitalized after reported Columbia home invasion turns into shooting
COLUMBIA - Officers found a man in a home with a gunshot wound after they responded to reports of a home invasion Saturday night. Sgt. Patrick Corcoran said the man was taken to University...
Crash in southern Boone County leaves three injured
Crash in southern Boone County leaves three injured
BOONE COUNTY - Three people were injured in a...
Community members gather in vigil for missing Columbia woman
Community members gather in vigil for missing Columbia woman
COLUMBIA — Community members came...
Cat cafe hosts Sunday sensory hours with limited stimuli distractions
Cat cafe hosts Sunday sensory hours with limited stimuli distractions
COLUMBIA - From jumping across tabletops to nestling between books, twenty cats call Papa’s Cat Café home. The interactive café brings people and cats together in an...
Organization raises awareness about diabetes
Organization raises awareness about diabetes
COLUMBIA — Participants gathered at West...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand for recycled goods 7,000 miles away is causing problems for Mid-Missouri's recycling industry. In 2018, concerns over dirty or hazardous waste in recycling...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
Weather
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
COLUMBIA - Do you remember September 2019 ? It was the hottest month mid-Missouri has recorded in the past 130 years. That warmth held over into October for a few days. October 1 and 2 both...
Columbia records snowiest Halloween on record; ties coldest high temp
Columbia records snowiest Halloween on record; ties coldest high temp
COLUMBIA - The weather outside is frightful....
FINAL UPDATE: Winter weather will kick off Halloween
FINAL UPDATE: Winter weather will kick off Halloween
Halloween 2019 broke records in Columbia, read...
Sports
Missouri football shut out by Georgia
Missouri football shut out by Georgia
ATHENS - The Missouri Tigers lost, 27-0, Saturday night to the Georgia Bulldogs. Unable to find the end zone against the sixth-ranked Bulldogs, Mizzou has now dropped their last three games...
Columbia College advances in AMC soccer tournament
Columbia College advances in AMC soccer tournament
COLUMBIA - Columbia College remains undefeated...
Jefferson City beats Rock Bridge in PKs for District title
Jefferson City beats Rock Bridge in PKs for District title
COLUMBIA - The Jefferson City Jays and the...
