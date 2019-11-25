FRI NOV 22 WX 10AM

Facebook
New threat charge filed against Jefferson City man
New threat charge filed against Jefferson City man
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed a charge of making a terrorist threat on Friday against a man already facing the same charge for an incident in August. According to police, Brian Groner, 26...
DeBrodie's guardian mother and Fulton community react to pleas
DeBrodie's guardian mother and Fulton community react to pleas
FULTON - Carl Debrodie's guardian mother...
Suspect in January homicide arrested after attempt to re-enter the U.S.
Suspect in January homicide arrested after attempt to re-enter the U.S.
BOONE COUNTY - A man wanted for a January...
News
BREAKING: One person shot at Cole County Jail
BREAKING: One person shot at Cole County Jail
JEFFERSON CITY- One subject was shot at the Cole County Jail Monday evening. The Cole County Sheriff's Department is currently working a weapons offense at the jail. CCSD posted on its Facebook...
Adult abuse and neglect hotline adds online reporting system
Adult abuse and neglect hotline adds online reporting system
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department...
Man charged with child molestation wanted for bond violation
Man charged with child molestation wanted for bond violation
COLUMBIA — A Boonville man indicted...
Numbers to Know: Kelly Bryant running less while dealing with injuries
Numbers to Know: Kelly Bryant running less while dealing with injuries
COLUMBIA - Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant...
New threat charge filed against Jefferson City man
New threat charge filed against Jefferson City man
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed a charge of...
Target 8
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
GILLAM - Jay Minor is continuing to fight for his son, Jayke Minor, and other families after Governor Parson vetoed a bill that funds training for Missouri's coroners. But, Minor and...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
Weather
Welcome to central Missouri's second coldest start to winter in 129 years
Welcome to central Missouri's second coldest start to winter in 129 years
COLUMBIA - Winter started with an early preview in October , but it went full throttle at the start of mid November. Arctic air stretched from Canada to Mexico, breaking records in multiple...
Winter blast will bring snow and near-record temps to Missouri
Winter blast will bring snow and near-record temps to Missouri
UPDATED FORECAST from the Live Doppler 8 First...
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
COLUMBIA - Do you remember September 2019 ? It...
Traffic
Sports
Numbers to Know: Kelly Bryant running less while dealing with injuries
Numbers to Know: Kelly Bryant running less while dealing with injuries
COLUMBIA - Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant is dealing with a hamstring and knee injury, both of which are affecting his ability to run and limiting Missouri's playbook. The Tigers, who like to...
Mizzou football drops fifth straight game
Mizzou football drops fifth straight game
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers were able to...
MU receiver Jonathan Nance arrested for missing court date
MU receiver Jonathan Nance arrested for missing court date
COLUMBIA - Jonathan Nance, Missouri football's...
What's On
