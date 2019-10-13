FRI OCT 11 NEWS 8AM

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
One dead after car crash in Cooper County
One dead after car crash in Cooper County
COLUMBIA — One person died after a crash in Cooper County Saturday morning. Haven Pennington, 19, drove her Pontiac Grand Prix across the center of the road into the path of a Jeep...
Missouri Capitol dome lit pink for breast cancer awareness
Missouri Capitol dome lit pink for breast cancer awareness
JEFFERSON CITY — The dome of the...
Columbia man arrested on burglary, drug charges after search
Columbia man arrested on burglary, drug charges after search
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man is behind bars after...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
28th annual Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival open
28th annual Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival open
HARSTBURG – Celebrating another fall season with pumpkin carving, hayrides and a straw maze, the 28th annual Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival is back this weekend. The festival...
Tokyo area shuts down as powerful typhoon lashes Japan
Tokyo area shuts down as powerful typhoon lashes Japan
TOKYO (AP) — A heavy downpour and strong...
3.0-magnitude earthquake shakes southeast Missouri
3.0-magnitude earthquake shakes southeast Missouri
LILBOURN, Mo. (AP) — A small earthquake...
One dead after car crash in Cooper County
One dead after car crash in Cooper County
COLUMBIA — One person died after a...
Kewpies nearly come home with victory over undefeated Hornets
Kewpies nearly come home with victory over undefeated Hornets
There is 5:40 left in the game. North Kansas...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was pronounced dead at University Hospital after a shooting near McBaine Aveneue last Wednesday. His death, the 10th homicide in Columbia this year was the most...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
Weather
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
COLUMBIA - The warmest September mid-Missourians will be able to remember just occurred. This is because no one from the 1800s is alive today, and the last time Columbia recorded a September as...
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me...
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
COLUMBIA — In an earlier story we...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Offense leads the way as Mizzou captures homecoming victory
Offense leads the way as Mizzou captures homecoming victory
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers defeated the Ole Miss Rebels 38-27 Saturday. On the ground and through the air the Tigers offense was stellar. Larry Rountree III found the end zone twice on 126...
Blues battle early, overpowered in third period
Blues battle early, overpowered in third period
MONTREAL - The St. Louis Blues lost 6-3 to the...
Cardinals fall as Scherzer dominates
Cardinals fall as Scherzer dominates
ST. LOUIS - The Cardinals fell 3-1 in the...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
FRI OCT 11 NEWS 8AM
Share: