FRI OCT 16 NEWS 1PM

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Here's what you need to know this morning: Monday, Oct. 19
Here's what you need to know this morning: Monday, Oct. 19
CPS elementary families prepare students for in-person learning Elementary students enrolled in Columbia Public Schools will begin attending school for classes starting Monday. Many parents have...
Simple ways to live more sustainably and help slow rapid climate change
Simple ways to live more sustainably and help slow rapid climate change
COLUMBIA - By now you’re aware science...
State senate candidates respond to false campaign text messages
State senate candidates respond to false campaign text messages
COLUMBIA - Candidates for Missouri's District...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Here's what you need to know this morning: Monday, Oct. 19
Here's what you need to know this morning: Monday, Oct. 19
CPS elementary families prepare students for in-person learning Elementary students enrolled in Columbia Public Schools will begin attending school for classes starting Monday. Many parents have...
IN DEPTH: Gubernatorial Candidates argue over Public Safety
IN DEPTH: Gubernatorial Candidates argue over Public Safety
JEFFERSON CITY- Missouri has seen a rise in...
Simple ways to live more sustainably and help slow rapid climate change
Simple ways to live more sustainably and help slow rapid climate change
COLUMBIA - By now you’re aware science...
CPS elementary families prepare students for in-person learning
CPS elementary families prepare students for in-person learning
COLUMBIA– Elementary students enrolled...
State senate candidates respond to false campaign text messages
State senate candidates respond to false campaign text messages
COLUMBIA - Candidates for Missouri's District...
Additional Links
Voter Guide 2020
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
DHSS: First lady felt mild symptoms days before getting tested
DHSS: First lady felt mild symptoms days before getting tested
JEFFERSON CITY — First Lady Teresa Parson and Governor Mike Parson tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 23. Five days later on Sept. 28, she ended her required 10-day isolation period....
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
HOWARD COUNTY - After four elections running...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4...
Weather
Simple ways to live more sustainably and help slow rapid climate change
Simple ways to live more sustainably and help slow rapid climate change
COLUMBIA - By now you’re aware science tells us the only way to slow our rapidly changing climate is to change some of the ways we’ve been living since the Industrial Revolution. That...
Support for renewable energy has reached a 'ceiling effect'
Support for renewable energy has reached a 'ceiling effect'
COLUMBIA - The science is clear: the only way...
Delta heads straight for communities reeling from a devastating hurricane season
Delta heads straight for communities reeling from a devastating hurricane season
(CNN) -- US Gulf Coast communities are bracing...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Friday Night Fever Week 8: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 8: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Welcome to Week 8 of Friday Night Fever! Our Game of the Week features the Blair Oaks Falcons traveling to Southern Boone to take on the Eagles. Last week, Southern Boone went across the border to...
Athletic trainers see an increased role as fall sports progress
Athletic trainers see an increased role as fall sports progress
COLUMBIA - Athletic trainers are seen as the...
Friday Night Fever Week 8: High School Football scores from around Mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 8: High School Football scores from around Mid-Missouri
Below are scores from high school football...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Voter Guide 2020
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
FRI OCT 16 NEWS 1PM
Share: