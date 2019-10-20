Facebook
FBI data: 584 child homicide victims in St. Louis since 1990
FBI data: 584 child homicide victims in St. Louis since 1990
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Children in St. Louis have been the victim of homicides at 10 times the national rate for decades, according to a newspaper's analysis of FBI data. The St. Louis...
Trump drops plan to host G-7 at Doral
Trump drops plan to host G-7 at Doral
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump...
Heavy police presence after crash on U.S. 63 Connector
Heavy police presence after crash on U.S. 63 Connector
COLUMBIA - Police were seen searching the area...
FBI data: 584 child homicide victims in St. Louis since 1990
Trump drops plan to host G-7 at Doral
Heavy police presence after crash on U.S. 63 Connector
Community celebrates Disability Employment Awareness Month
Demonstrators rally for first ever National Period Day
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
Weather
NOAA says our planet just tied 2015 for the hottest September on record
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
Sports
Mizzou suffers heartbreaking 21-14 loss to Vanderbilt
Blues Shutdown By Canadiens, Lose 5-2
Mexico feasts on Fulton for the 54 Bowl win
FRI OCT 18 NEWS 4AM
Share: