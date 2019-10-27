FRI OCT 25 NEWS 4AM

Facebook
Longtime owner looks back as legendary restaurant celebrates final day
Longtime owner looks back as legendary restaurant celebrates final day
LAKE OZARK — Saturday night marks the end of an era at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Blue Heron restaurant—helmed by Joseph Boer for the past 35 years—was serving customers for the...
Low-income families collect winter clothing at Warm Up Columbia
Low-income families collect winter clothing at Warm Up Columbia
COLUMBIA - Kalee Day is a stay-at home mom....
UPDATE: Missing woman's parents react after husband's arrest for child abuse
UPDATE: Missing woman's parents react after husband's arrest for child abuse
COLUMBIA - The parents of missing Columbia...
Volunteers help to clean up Missouri River
Volunteers help to clean up Missouri River
JEFFERSON CITY - Volunteers from all around...
Friday Night Fever Week 9: High school football photos and videos
Friday Night Fever Week 9: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - Friday Night Fever’s Week 9...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand for recycled goods 7,000 miles away is causing problems for Mid-Missouri's recycling industry. In 2018, concerns over dirty or hazardous waste in recycling...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
Weather
NOAA says our planet just tied 2015 for the hottest September on record
NOAA says our planet just tied 2015 for the hottest September on record
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday morning the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) released an update to global land and ocean temperatures for 2019, now including their data from September....
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
COLUMBIA - The warmest September...
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me...
Sports
Missouri Tigers head to Kentucky
Missouri Tigers head to Kentucky
COLUMBIA- The Missouri Tigers are traveling to...
Embracing the role: from a season-ending injury to team leadership
Embracing the role: from a season-ending injury to team leadership
MOBERLY - Moberly Football Head Coach Cody...
What's On
