FRI OCT 4 NEWS 4AM

Racist message mimicking Gentry Middle School home page appears on Google
COLUMBIA - A racist image imitating the web site of Columbia's Gentry Middle School was discovered on Google. Viewers sent a screengrab of the image to KOMU 8 on Tuesday. In the image, the...
MU sexual assault survey shows little change since 2015
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri released...
EmVP: 94-year-old World War II veteran still serves his neighbors
COLUMBIA - From ear to ear, it's hard to miss...
News
African American Heritage Trail markers to be unveiled Wednesday night
COLUMBIA - New trail markers identifying places of interest in the African American community are coming to the downtown Columbia area. The African American Heritage Trail will have new markers...
MU students to go to Hollywood with the Campus Movie Fest
COLUMBIA - The local segment of a national...
Racist message mimicking Gentry Middle School home page appears on Google
COLUMBIA - A racist image imitating the web...
MUPD: Sexual assault reported near campus
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police...
Local watchers weigh in on Democratic debate
COLUMBIA - Twelve Democratic presidential...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was pronounced dead at University Hospital after a shooting near McBaine Aveneue last Wednesday. His death, the 10th homicide in Columbia this year was the most...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
Weather
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
COLUMBIA - The warmest September mid-Missourians will be able to remember just occurred. This is because no one from the 1800s is alive today, and the last time Columbia recorded a September as...
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me...
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
COLUMBIA — In an earlier story we...
Sports
Nationals headed to World Series after sweep of Cardinals
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Nationals reached their first World Series in franchise history with a 7-4 victory over the Cardinals. Early offense was key, and the Nats got off to an explosive...
Missouri wheelchair basketball goes international
COLUMBIA – Missouri Wheelchair...
AP Midseason All-America Team: Burrow, Taylor lead 1st team
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who is on a...
