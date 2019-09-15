FRI SEP 06 WX 7AM

Facebook
Update: Domestic assault charges requested in truck crash
JEFFERSON CITY - A truck crashed into the Ventura Townhome complex Saturday morning in relation to a domestic assault, according to a news release. The release said officers determined the...
Runners raise money for organization honoring firefighter killed on 9/11
JEFFERSON CITY - The 4th annual Tunnel to...
National Child Passenger Safety Week set to begin Sunday
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City...
News
Man in custody for Jefferson City shots fired incident
JEFFERSON CITY - Officers have taken a man into custody in relation to a shots fired incident on Sept. 3 near West Atchison and Broadway streets, according to a news release. Lt. David Williams...
One in custody after car crashes into Jefferson City home
JEFFERSON CITY - Officers responded to reports...
Update: Domestic assault charges requested in truck crash
JEFFERSON CITY - A truck crashed into the...
Runners raise money for organization honoring firefighter killed on 9/11
JEFFERSON CITY - The 4th annual Tunnel to...
National Child Passenger Safety Week set to begin Sunday
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Weather
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center, a division of the National Weather Service, has increased the likelihood of “above-normal” activity in the Atlantic Basin for the remainder...
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of what some are saying could...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the...
Sports
Mizzou dominates Southeast Missouri State
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers football defeated the Redhawks of Southeast Missouri State, 50-0, Saturday night. The Tigers seemed to score in every way possible in the first half, starting...
Cardinals overpowered by Brewers offense
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Cardinals were defeated...
With freshman quarterback, Blair Oaks wins 41st straight regular season game
BOONVILLE - Boonville was the place...
