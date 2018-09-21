Friday Afternoon Forecast

Facebook
Maries County SWAT Team arrests man in six-hour standoff
VIENNA, Mo. - The Maries County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, assisted by Missouri State Highway Patrol officers, arrested an armed man early Friday morning after a six-hour standoff in...
Stop human trafficking conference continues the conversation about the crime
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's Stop Human...
New $220 million MU Research building set to be built by 2021
COLUMBIA- A new MU Research building is set to...
Lawsuit: 84-year-old woman repeatedly raped at nursing home
FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — The daughter of an 84-year-old woman with dementia alleges in a lawsuit that her mother was repeatedly raped at a suburban St. Louis nursing home. The St. Louis...
Maries County SWAT Team arrests man in six-hour standoff
VIENNA, Mo. - The Maries County...
Attorneys general asking DEA to tighten drug manufacture
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Attorneys...
Puppies to blame for drug-resistant infection in 118 people
(CNN) -- From January 2016 through February...
Stop human trafficking conference continues the conversation about the crime
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's Stop Human...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McCaskill awards husband millions in subsidies
COLUMBIA - One of the latest attack ads on Sen. Claire McCaskill, D- Missouri, claims the senator is giving her husband millions in government subsidies. The National Republican...
Target 8 Fact Check: Analyzing Prop A ad claims
COLUMBIA - Proposition A is a hotly contested...
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to...
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
College Park, MD - Hurricane Florence underwent a rapid intensification Monday morning, strengthening to category 4 intensity with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph. Computer models placed the...
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
(CNN) -- Tropical Storm Gordon's outer bands...
Twenty-five years later, reflecting on the Great Flood of 1993
COLUMBIA - Fifty people died, nine states...
Sports
Kansas City falls to Detroit in slug fest
The Kansas City Royals lost 11-8 to the Detroit Tigers in an extended three hour batting practice. There were seven home runs in the game including Christian Stewart's first two major league...
Missouri soccer ties with Georgia in double overtime
The Missouri soccer team (4-4-1) tied Georgia...
Mizzou volleyball rolls over the Tide
COLUMBIA- The Missouri Tigers swept the 25th...
Friday Afternoon Forecast
