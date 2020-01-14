Friday Afternoon Weather

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Hallsville man arrested for DWI after striking BCSD patrol vehicle
Hallsville man arrested for DWI after striking BCSD patrol vehicle
BOONE COUNTY - A 45-year-old Hallsville man crashed his 1997 Chevrolet pickup into a Boone County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicle at approximately 11:46 p.m. on Jan. 13. The suspect...
Missouri governor appoints 2 Democratic senators to new jobs
Missouri governor appoints 2 Democratic senators to new jobs
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov....
Three more GOP Senators back Sen. Hawley's resolution to dismiss articles of impeachment
Three more GOP Senators back Sen. Hawley's resolution to dismiss articles of impeachment
WASHINGTON DC - Senators John Conryn...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
DEVELOPING: Fatal crash in Miller County
DEVELOPING: Fatal crash in Miller County
IBERIA - Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a dump truck and passenger car. The crash occurred on Missouri 42, close to route BB, east of Iberia....
MU adjunct professor dies in Thailand during student trip
MU adjunct professor dies in Thailand during student trip
A University of Missouri adjunct professor...
Foundation works with Sen. Blunt to donate $50 million to cancer research
Foundation works with Sen. Blunt to donate $50 million to cancer research
WASHINGTON DC - Kimberly Wade, founder and...
After year of unprecented flooding, recovery advisory working group begins meetings
After year of unprecented flooding, recovery advisory working group begins meetings
JEFFERSON CITY - Following a year of...
Hallsville man arrested for DWI after striking BCSD patrol vehicle
Hallsville man arrested for DWI after striking BCSD patrol vehicle
BOONE COUNTY - A 45-year-old Hallsville man...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
MOBERLY - Medical documents show former inmate Tommy Fitzgerald's heart stopped beating in the Moberly Correctional Center due to incorrect medical treatment for his condition 18 months...
TARGET 8: City of Columbia terminates neighborhood outreach specialists
TARGET 8: City of Columbia terminates neighborhood outreach specialists
COLUMBIA - When Glenn Cobbins, Sr. and Judy...
TARGET 8: BUYER BEWARE - How new is brand new?
TARGET 8: BUYER BEWARE - How new is brand new?
COLUMBIA - Greg, Phyllis and the rest of the...
Weather
STORM MODE UPDATE: Roller coaster storm system exits leaving icy roads behind
STORM MODE UPDATE: Roller coaster storm system exits leaving icy roads behind
MID-MISSOURI - The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team has been tracking a developing storm system since last Sunday, when it was just starting out near Alaska. Now it is moving through the region....
UPDATE: Winter Storm ends Monday night
UPDATE: Winter Storm ends Monday night
***This is an outdated post from December...
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
BOONVILLE - Shovels and salt will likely be in...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Burrow, LSU cap magical season, beat Clemson 42-25 for title
Burrow, LSU cap magical season, beat Clemson 42-25 for title
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — From small-town Ohio kid to Louisiana legend, Joe Burrow capped his record-breaking, Heisman-winning season by bringing a national championship to LSU. Burrow threw five...
Chiefs head to second-straight AFC Championship
Chiefs head to second-straight AFC Championship
KANSAS CITY - Patrick Mahomes and company have...
St. Louis overpowers Buffalo
St. Louis overpowers Buffalo
ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis Blues claimed their...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Friday Afternoon Weather
Share: