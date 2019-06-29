Friday, April 20: Sports at Six

Facebook
One dead after Columbia hit-and-run crash
COLUMBIA - One man is dead after a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning. Police say Timothy Wilson, 51, of Columbia, was walking west across Range Line Street when a vehicle traveling...
UPDATE: Two charged following gun incident at Women's and Children's Hospital
COLUMBIA - Two people were arrested and...
Muslim woman claims she was threatened with gun in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is...
One dead after Columbia hit-and-run crash
COLUMBIA - One man is dead after a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning. Police say Timothy Wilson, 51, of Columbia, was walking west across Range Line Street when a vehicle traveling...
Fireworks store holds safety training
BOONE COUNTY - Before celebrating 4th of July...
UPDATE: Two charged following gun incident at Women's and Children's Hospital
COLUMBIA - Two people were arrested and...
Muslim woman claims she was threatened with gun in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is...
Statewide electrical contracting licenses to be available in July
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri residents...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - One child, 11 months old, died in Calverton Park, near St. Louis, on June 2, 2019. The temperature outside was 79-degrees. As of June 8, 11 children have died of vehicular...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest...
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a...
Sports
Sophie Cunningham shines bright against the Indiana Fever
PHOENIX - Heading into Friday nights matchup against the Indiana Fever, the Phoenix Mercury were looking for back-to-back wins. The winning trend continued for Phoenix with a 91-69 victory over...
Mizzou announces Meet the Tigers date
COLUMBIA - The Mizzou athletics department...
Cardinals lose first series in weeks
ST. LOUIS - Oakland's 2-0 win over the...
