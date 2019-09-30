Friday, August 31: Sports at Ten

Facebook
Heavy police presence in north Columbia near Rangeline Street
COLUMBIA - There was a heavy police presence Sunday night on Silver Mill Drive, west of Rangeline Street on the north side of the city. KOMU 8's reporter on the scene saw at least six police...
Boy gives birthday money to Columbia police
COLUMBIA - When Adam Hassan's mother, Amina...
Columbia homicide suspect transferred to Boone County Jail
COLUMBIA - Javion M Lawhorn-Wallace is in...
News
COLUMBIA - There was a heavy police presence Sunday night on Silver Mill Drive, west of Rangeline Street on the north side of the city. KOMU 8's reporter on the scene saw at least six police...
Boy gives birthday money to Columbia police
COLUMBIA - When Adam Hassan's mother, Amina...
Columbia homicide suspect transferred to Boone County Jail
COLUMBIA - Javion M Lawhorn-Wallace is in...
Annual Hog Roast Fundraiser raises money for the Pinnacles
STURGEON - Dozens of people from across...
Higbee Senior Center set to reopen
HIGBEE - After closing almost three months...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Weather
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me Climate we've discussed many of the basics of our changing climate. We started with the difference between weather and climate , moved on to why the...
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
COLUMBIA — In an earlier story we...
The effects of our rapidly changing climate are worldwide, hitting the Arctic the hardest
Global warming has often been used...
Sports
Royals walk-off to defeat Twins in Ned Yost's final game
KANSAS CITY - The Royals gave Ned Yost a victory in his final game as the Kansas City manager, topping the Twins 5-4 in walk-off fashion. Kansas City scored one in the eighth inning to tie it, and...
Cardinals clinch NL Central in blowout win over Cubs
ST. LOUIS - It took all 162 games, but the...
Chiefs remain undefeated in close game over Lions
DETROIT - In a fumble filled affair, the...
Friday, August 31: Sports at Ten
