Friday Evening Forecast

Former CPD Chief Ken Burton arrested for DWI in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police officers arrested their former chief for driving under the influence Thursday night in Columbia. DWI Enforcement officers stopped the car Burton was driving at the...
Experts speak of dangers between social media and child pornography
COLUMBIA - Child predators are finding new...
Rain leaves Osage River at major flood levels
COLE COUNTY – After heavy rains caused...
News
Former CPD Chief Ken Burton arrested for DWI in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police officers arrested their former chief for driving under the influence Thursday night in Columbia. DWI Enforcement officers stopped the car Burton was driving at the...
State of Weed: Mixed emotions after many dispensaries open in Oklahoma town
MCALESTER, OK - A small Oklahoma town will...
MU Professors receive nearly $14 million from US Department of Defense
COLUMBIA - Two professors at the University of...
Experts speak of dangers between social media and child pornography
COLUMBIA - Child predators are finding new...
Neighbors voice concerns over William Street speeding
COLUMBIA - Neighbors are hoping that Columbia...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16 sex offenders living at Columbia's Welcome Inn, which an online map shows could be within 1,000 feet of an at-home day care. Kids Club House is the...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
TARGET 8: Critics question treatment of animals at local shelter
NEW BLOOMFIELD - Complaints, inspections and...
Weather
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph called on some people to leave certain areas due to high water. The...
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
Sports
Missouri football game time set for opener
COLUMBIA - New Mizzou quarterback Kelly Bryant and the Mizzou Tigers will make their 2019 debut away from Faurot Field. The Missouri football season opening game at Wyoming will be on Aug....
Wainwright pitches Cardinals past Nationals for 3-2 win
WASHINGTON (AP) — Adam Wainwright kicked...
Rock Bridge boys tennis match benefits the MU Children's Hospital
COLUMBIA - Friday, the Green Tennis Center on...
What's On
Friday Evening Forecast
Share: