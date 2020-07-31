Friday Evening Forecast

Facebook
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Fauci to tell House panel the end of the pandemic is unclear
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county...
Parson pushes to send Missouri Juveniles to adult prison as young as 12
JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Parson called for a...
Blair Oaks meeting discusses fall re-entry plan
WARDSVILLE — Blair Oaks Task Force...
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Fauci to tell House panel the end of the pandemic is unclear
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county...
Parson pushes to send Missouri Juveniles to adult prison as young as 12
JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Parson called for a...
Blair Oaks meeting discusses fall re-entry plan
WARDSVILLE — Blair Oaks Task Force...
Prosecutor: No charges for officer in Michael Brown's death
CLAYTON — St. Louis County’s top...
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic organizers believe Covid-19 health guidelines will bring up the vital role athletic trainers will need to take this fall sports season. In MSHSAA’s...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
COLUMBIA -- State regulators found a number of...
Weather
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
COLUMBIA - Sunday's early evening sky was filled with a thunderstorm that changed the sky into an ocean view. No, really! The atmosphere is fluid; it has circulations and waves and dynamics. In...
Heat advisory in effect this weekend, tips to stay cool
COLUMBIA, MO - A heat advisory will be in...
The summer climate in central Missouri is changing differently than other places in the United States, here's why
COLUMBIA - One of the main factors of our...
Sports
Baseball season teeters, while states resist mask rules
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The baseball season descended deeper into crisis Tuesday, states like Mississippi and South Carolina cast about for more hospital beds, and governors in some of the...
Two MLB games postponed as Marlins deal with coronavirus
MIAMI (AP) — Two major league games...
MU Athletics to stop printing tickets for 2020-21 school year, unveils new ticketing app
(Missourian) - Missouri Athletics ticketing...
Friday Evening Forecast
