Friday February 23 2018 Weather

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Columbia police arrest two after Colorado car theft
Columbia police arrest two after Colorado car theft
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department arrested two people Sunday, after they allegedly stole a car from Colorado. Officers got a call about a suspicious vehicle and two people in the...
The Great American Roadtrip: artist honors 100 years of women's suffrage
The Great American Roadtrip: artist honors 100 years of women's suffrage
JEFFERSON CITY — 2020 marks the...
UPDATE: Columbia police take man into custody after standoff
UPDATE: Columbia police take man into custody after standoff
COLUMBIA — A man is in custody after a...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Fulton police arrest two after shots-fired incident
Fulton police arrest two after shots-fired incident
FULTON — Two people are in custody after a shots-fired call at a park in Fulton Saturday afternoon. When Fulton police officers arrived at Carver Park, the suspects were gone. However...
Columbia police arrest two after Colorado car theft
Columbia police arrest two after Colorado car theft
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police...
Suspect escapes standoff in Boone County
Suspect escapes standoff in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY - Boone County Sheriff's Deputies...
The Great American Roadtrip: artist honors 100 years of women's suffrage
The Great American Roadtrip: artist honors 100 years of women's suffrage
JEFFERSON CITY — 2020 marks the...
UPDATE: Columbia police take man into custody after standoff
UPDATE: Columbia police take man into custody after standoff
COLUMBIA — A man is in custody after a...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
MOBERLY - Medical documents show former inmate Tommy Fitzgerald's heart stopped beating in the Moberly Correctional Center due to incorrect medical treatment for his condition 18 months...
TARGET 8: City of Columbia terminates neighborhood outreach specialists
TARGET 8: City of Columbia terminates neighborhood outreach specialists
COLUMBIA - When Glenn Cobbins, Sr. and Judy...
TARGET 8: BUYER BEWARE - How new is brand new?
TARGET 8: BUYER BEWARE - How new is brand new?
COLUMBIA - Greg, Phyllis and the rest of the...
Weather
UPDATE: Winter Storm ends Monday night
UPDATE: Winter Storm ends Monday night
MID-MISSOURI - A winter storm is bringing snow and ice accumulation to Missouri followed by frigid temperatures. This post will be updated throughout the event, also check komu.com/weather for...
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
BOONVILLE - Shovels and salt will likely be in...
The polar vortex is real, but it is often misunderstood
The polar vortex is real, but it is often misunderstood
IS THE POLAR VORTEX NEW? This very real...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou falls to Kentucky in SEC opener
Mizzou falls to Kentucky in SEC opener
LEXINGTON - The Mizzou men's basketball team drops to 0-1 in conference play, as they fall to the Kentucky Wildcats, 71-59. The Tigers had a strong start to the game, leading by as much as eight...
Mid-Missouri baseball team thrives while 42 cities face threat of MLB de-affiliation
Mid-Missouri baseball team thrives while 42 cities face threat of MLB de-affiliation
JEFFERSON CITY - Four years ago, the Jefferson...
Chiefs head into postseason with confidence of complete team
Chiefs head into postseason with confidence of complete team
KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs are...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Friday February 23 2018 Weather
Share: