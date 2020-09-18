Friday, January 27: Sports at Ten

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Sept. 18
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Sept. 18
Modified Boone County health order in effect starting today The order goes into effect 12 a.m. Sept. 18 and are is to expire on 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 6, unless otherwise extended, rescinded or...
Modified Boone County health order in effect starting today
Modified Boone County health order in effect starting today
BOONE COUNTY- Entertainment venues, bars and...
NEXT WEEK: Missouri gubernatorial candidates to debate on Sept. 25
NEXT WEEK: Missouri gubernatorial candidates to debate on Sept. 25
COLUMBIA- Missouri candidates for governor...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Veteran details how he worked through suicidal thoughts
Veteran details how he worked through suicidal thoughts
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ( WPMT ) -- "It was really, really hard and scary," said James Stafford, a veteran. James Stafford spent about two years serving with the Army National Guard on the ground in...
A firefighter has died in the California wildfire sparked by a gender reveal party
A firefighter has died in the California wildfire sparked by a gender reveal party
(CNN) -- A firefighter has been killed in the...
US plans to restrict access to TikTok and WeChat on Sunday
US plans to restrict access to TikTok and WeChat on Sunday
(CNN) -- The Commerce Department plans to...
Qantas seven-hour flight to nowhere sells out in 10 minutes
Qantas seven-hour flight to nowhere sells out in 10 minutes
(CNN) -- Pre-pandemic, many of us viewed...
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Sept. 18
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Sept. 18
Modified Boone County health order in effect...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. "If an individual has...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
Weather
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
COLUMBIA – California, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado are the main states that have seen extremely large wildfires in 2020. These fires began in July and August and quickly started to...
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Fan at Chiefs opener tests positive for COVID-19; 10 others asked to quarantine
Fan at Chiefs opener tests positive for COVID-19; 10 others asked to quarantine
KANSAS CITY - Ten people were asked to quarantine after a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener, the Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department announced Thursday....
Battle at Hickman Friday night football canceled
Battle at Hickman Friday night football canceled
COLUMBIA- Battle High School's Friday night...
Big Ten conference votes to start season in late October
Big Ten conference votes to start season in late October
ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Friday, January 27: Sports at Ten
Share: